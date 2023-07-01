The Utah Jazz trade Damian Jones to the Cleveland Cavaliers

As is tradition, the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to a trade today. This time, however, it didn’t involve big names like Donovan Mitchell or Jordan Clarkson. Not even someone like Kyle Korver or Jae Crowder. This time, it was the Jazz sending Damian Jones to Cleveland. The Cavs are absorbing Jones’ $2.6 million salary, so no assets are being sent back to Utah.

The Jazz are trading center Damian Jones to the Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

The Jazz were over the roster limit, so it is unsurprising to see them offloading one of the depth pieces. Jones played well in his limited minutes for Utah. Hopefully, he’ll be able to carve out a role with the Cavaliers.

The trade will officially be completed July 7. Essentially, the Jazz made a consolidation trade to get the roster down to 15 spots, because the roster was at 16 spots. Jones adds depth to Cleveland’s frontcourt. — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 1, 2023

After the three rookies sign, the Jazz will have 15 guaranteed contracts, plus Kris Dunn, Luka Samanic, and Vernon Carey Jr. fully non-guaranteed. More moves could certainly be on the horizon.