 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Utah Jazz trade Damian Jones to the Cleveland Cavaliers

The annual Jazz/Cavs trade was a bit underwhelming this time.

By Calvin Chappell
/ new
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

As is tradition, the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to a trade today. This time, however, it didn’t involve big names like Donovan Mitchell or Jordan Clarkson. Not even someone like Kyle Korver or Jae Crowder. This time, it was the Jazz sending Damian Jones to Cleveland. The Cavs are absorbing Jones’ $2.6 million salary, so no assets are being sent back to Utah.

The Jazz were over the roster limit, so it is unsurprising to see them offloading one of the depth pieces. Jones played well in his limited minutes for Utah. Hopefully, he’ll be able to carve out a role with the Cavaliers.

After the three rookies sign, the Jazz will have 15 guaranteed contracts, plus Kris Dunn, Luka Samanic, and Vernon Carey Jr. fully non-guaranteed. More moves could certainly be on the horizon.

More From SLC Dunk

Loading comments...