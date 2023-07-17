Keyonte George named to NBA2K Summer League First Team

Keyonte George has been named to the NBA2K Summer League First Team.

Despite missing half of the summer league for the Utah Jazz because of a right ankle sprain, Keyonte George was named to the first team for summer league. It shows just how impressive George was in his time on the floor. This also includes his time at SLC Summer League where he also showed incredible promise.

There are those that would argue this is just summer league, but it’s time to start talking about what the future holds for Keyonte George. If this is the type of production he’ll bring to the regular season, he may be the best option at point guard for the Jazz right away. Whether it was scoring or facilitating, Keyonte George showed he was much better than his draft position at 16. The efficiency shooting was better than expected, but his ability to pass the ball was beyond what anyone likely saw coming. George set up his teammates in a variety of ways, and it bodes well for his future as the 1 for the Jazz in years to come.