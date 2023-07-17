Injury Update for Utah Jazz rookies: Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh

Good news for Utah Jazz fans, it sounds like Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh will be healthy and ready for training camp.

Utah Jazz insider Tony Jones was on ESPN 700 today and spoke about Utah’s promising young rookies and their injuries. You can listen to him here.

Tony Jones(@TJonesOnTheNBA) talking Jazz at Summer League, offseason so far + more https://t.co/PNDm9Ys0zZ — ESPN 700 | 92.1 (@ESPN700) July 17, 2023

Highlights of the conversation.

Keyonte George will be fine, and there isn’t any worry there will be long-term issues with George’s ankle. Said he’s been in a layup line recently and should be fine for training camp.

Not super likely for him to start at the beginning of the year (but it’s not impossible) but it’s very likely that Keyonte George is in the rotation to start the year and the Jazz are big on his potential and future.

It may be difficult for Taylor Hendricks to find time to play with how deep the Jazz frontcourt is. The combination of defense, size and shooting for Hendricks is unique and should eventually get him time on the floor.

Brice Sensabaugh is a great athlete but needs to get leaner.

Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh are fine. The reason they didn’t play was because they never got a practice. If Summer League had started two weeks later than it did, Hendricks and Sensabaugh would have played.

It’s a lot of great news and information from Tony Jones, and it’s clear that the Jazz are going to be at full strength come training camp. The question is, where do they fit in with this roster, and how do they get playing time? Safe to say, this upcoming season is going to be really interesting to see what Will Hardy does with his lineups and how he incorporates all these new players for the Jazz.