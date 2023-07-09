76ers match Paul Reed’s offer

The Philadelphia 76ers have matched the 3-year, $23 million offer the Utah Jazz made to Paul Reed.

The 76ers are matching Paul Reed’s three-year, $23M offer sheet with the Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Per sheet’s terms, Sixers must guarantee last two years of Reed’s deal if they win the opening round of playoffs this season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 10, 2023

For now, this contract will take Philadelphia into the luxury tax, leading many to believe they wouldn't match it. Daryl Morey and Co. surprised the Jazz by matching.

Reed has been a productive backup center, shoring up the 76ers' play without Embiid, historically a massive weakness for the team. Reed would have joined a crowded frontcourt in Utah as well, but without an MVP taking up most of the minutes at his position, he may have had a better chance at a more significant role.

Utah's roster now stands as before the offer was made to Reed. Some small moves must be made, but this may be close to the roster we see on opening day. Jazz fans may be happy to see more minutes available for rookie Taylor Hendricks.