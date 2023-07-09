 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

76ers match Paul Reed’s offer

There will be no “BBall Paul” in Utah

By Calvin Chappell
/ new
2023 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have matched the 3-year, $23 million offer the Utah Jazz made to Paul Reed.

For now, this contract will take Philadelphia into the luxury tax, leading many to believe they wouldn't match it. Daryl Morey and Co. surprised the Jazz by matching.

Reed has been a productive backup center, shoring up the 76ers' play without Embiid, historically a massive weakness for the team. Reed would have joined a crowded frontcourt in Utah as well, but without an MVP taking up most of the minutes at his position, he may have had a better chance at a more significant role.

Utah's roster now stands as before the offer was made to Reed. Some small moves must be made, but this may be close to the roster we see on opening day. Jazz fans may be happy to see more minutes available for rookie Taylor Hendricks.

More From SLC Dunk

Loading comments...