The Utah Jazz sign Romeo Langford, Taevion Kinsey, and Nick Ongenda

The Utah Jazz signed three players to exhibit 10 contracts. Romeo Langford is the most notable, a former lottery pick with 141 NBA games played between the Celtics and Spurs.

We have signed guard Taevion Kinsey, guard/forward Romeo Langford, and center Nick Ongenda. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.https://t.co/rXMWdHJpeW#TakeNote — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 30, 2023

Taevion Kinsey and Nick Ongenda played for Utah’s Summer League team this season. Each showed flashes of solid play and must have stood out to Jazz management.

Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year minimum deals that can be converted to two-way contracts before the season starts. Utah already has three two-way contracts signed with Joey Hauser, Johnny Juzang, and Micah Potter. Likely, this means all three of the Exhibit 10 players will be suiting up for the Salt Lake City Stars and playing in the G-League.

The Jazz are putting their final touches on the roster in preparation for the season. The preseason begins on October 8th, just more than a month away.