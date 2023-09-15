 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Image of new Utah Jazz jersey leaked!

The season is getting closer

By James Hansen
With the season getting closer we’re going to start to see more and more things indicating tipoff is almost here. One of those things is seeing the new jerseys and a new image of the new Utah Jazz city edition jersey leaked.

We’ve already seen mockups of this jersey in the past so this isn’t a surprise. That said, it’s looking like a really cool jersey, and short. This new city edition jersey will be one of two new jerseys this season with the classic jersey coming as well.

Personally, I enjoy the different purple options and I love that the Jazz have a classic edition releasing as well. If you’re not familiar, that classic edition jersey is the Pistol Pete Maravich jersey and I may have to grab a Pistol Pete jersey while I can.

Pete Maravich plays for the New Orleans Jazz in the 1974-1975 season at the Chicago Stadium in Chicago, Il. Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Last season, the Jazz rolled out a new color scheme and set of jerseys and it didn’t go as well as I’m sure they hoped. Personally, the black and yellow has really grown on me and I think it has a lot of potential for the future. Nevertheless, a lot of Jazz fans have complained, but these new classic and city jerseys look great and should have Jazz fans excited.

Just for fun, which new jersey are you more excited about?

Poll

Which new jersey do you like more?

