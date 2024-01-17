Jazz vs. Warriors postponed after Warriors assistant coach hospitalized

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic was hospitalized in Salt Lake City last night after what is being called a “serious health issue.” The Warriors were having a team dinner together after traveling to SLC for the upcoming game with the Utah Jazz when the incident occurred.

There is little public info on Milojevic’s status. All we can do is hope for a full recovery. Due to this incident, the League released a statement postponing the Jazz vs Warriors game. The future date of the game will be announced at a later date.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/guxyNJDUBP — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 17, 2024

Milojevic is a Serbian national who has been with the Warriors since 2021. He is a former professional player and coach in Europe, including coaching Nikola Jokic before he made it to the NBA. Milojevic is respected and loved across the League.

Update

Tragically, Coach Milojevic passed away at the age of 46 due to a heart attack.