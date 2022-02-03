Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert selected to 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Revealed on TNT, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have been named to the NBA All Star Game for 2022.

2022 NBA West All-Star reserves: Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul, Karl-Anthony Towns. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2022

It’s a well-deserved honor for Utah’s two star players who have carried this Utah Jazz season to one of the top records in the Western Conference once again.

For the season Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists leading the #1 offense in the NBA. Mitchell has made leaps this year as a playmaker and is shooting a career high from 2-pt range as his finishing has taken a major leap.

Rudy Gobert has also had a monster season for the Jazz. While playing this year the Jazz have had a top-ten defense and absolutely fell off a cliff when he hasn’t played. For the season Gobert has averaged 16 points, 15 rebounds while shooting over 70% from the field, all career highs.

It’s remarkable how both players have continued to improve their games. It will be fun to see them represent the Utah Jazz at All-Star weekend, but it’s more satisfying to see the hard work pay off for both players.