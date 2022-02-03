A history of crying starring Draymond Green

If you haven’t seen it already, TNT had Draymond Green comment about Rudy Gobert’s selection to the NBA All-Star game.

They tweeted it here.

#TheArena continues tonight with impactful conversations surrounding mental health.



Catch @CariChampion, @KyleKorver & @TeamVic on the show at 7:00pm ET on TNT. pic.twitter.com/gLDEIfOf4p — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 11, 2021

Oh whoops, sorry. I copied the wrong link there. That was a recent show TNT put on about the importance of mental health issues.

Here’s the link to where TNT had a whole segment dedicated to having Draymond Green make fun of Rudy Gobert crying like three years ago.

"You can't cry, Chuck" @Money23Green really called out Gobert when @TheJetonTNT asked which player has had the worst reaction to being a All-Star snub. pic.twitter.com/eW5wJgGzNy — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 4, 2022

TNT’s producers are really going for that emmy doing this same joke for the third year in a row.

Since TNT is going for that award-winning content about crying, I thought it would be helpful to collect all the instances of Draymond Green’s tears.

Draymond Green called Kevin Durant crying after giving up a 3-1 lead in the Finals

Here’s the story on ESPN about it.

Green later refuted the story. But here’s his quote that’s not exactly denying it.

It was this whole narrative of, “You called Kevin crying from the parking lot.” I’m like, yo, this s*** can – y’all added a theatrical sense to make this s*** a movie. You got to make s*** for TV. You got to add on a little bit. So people just started pouring on, bro. But I wasn’t about to come out and fight it. At the end of the day, however y’all think Kevin got here in your mind, just roll with that if that’s what helps you out.

I guess there’s occasions when it’s okay to cry and okay not to. Gobert did not cry after the Jazz gave up a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets, but I guess that would have been okay according to Draymond Green.

Draymond Green cried when he didn’t get to be on the court for Klay Thompson’s return from injury

Apparently Draymond Green cried because of his calf injury that kept him from playing during Klay Thompson’s return. I guess in attempt to console Green’s tears they had him play the tipoff and then foul to come out of the game. Sadly, it wasn’t enough to stop Green from crying in the end.

Draymond Green cried when his Michigan State jersey was retired.

Here’s the video of Draymond Green crying.

For someone who is so against Rudy Gobert crying, Draymond Green sure cries a lot. And that’s what makes all this so strange. Maybe Draymond Green is just self conscious about how many times he’s cried? I mean, it is a lot.

And Green’s inability to control his emotions has even hurt his team. For example, in the 2016 finals, where he kicked LeBron James in the groin and was suspended one game, that contributed to the Warriors losing to the Cavs that year. Green did play in Game 7 and so it didn’t really matter. Perhaps that’s why he wept so hard when he begged Kevin Durant to join his team

Whatever causes Draymond Green to think so much about Rudy Gobert, I guess we’ll never know. One thing is for sure, Rudy Gobert does not spend his time thinking about Draymond Green on those nights when he’s polishing his 3 Defensive Player of the Year trophies.