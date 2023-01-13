Vote for Lauri Markkanen as an All-Star for a chance to win a Finnisher shirt

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen deserves to be an All-Star. He’s putting up career numbers with 24.5 points per game and 66% true shooting. He’s one of the most efficient scorers in basketball and is putting up some truly historic numbers.

The most efficient offensive players in the #NBA so far this season: pic.twitter.com/hPDBYm1ltB — Synergy Basketball (@SynergySST) January 12, 2023

So far, Markkanen is in seventh place for vote-getting frontcourt players in the West. We’ve got to get him higher than that.

Today, votes are counted three times. Vote on nba.com

Triple your NBA All-Star votes today!#NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T is 3-for-1 when you use your NBA ID to vote on the NBA App and https://t.co/Pqxh2EQ21u today!



➡️ https://t.co/LjC1Z2MTGk pic.twitter.com/6KGDmm4H2M — NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2023

Get your votes in and get the Finnisher to the All-Star game in Salt Lake City!