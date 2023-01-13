 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vote for Lauri Markkanen as an All-Star for a chance to win a Finnisher shirt

SIG Sports will provide shirts for five winners!

By Calvin Chappell
/ new

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen deserves to be an All-Star. He’s putting up career numbers with 24.5 points per game and 66% true shooting. He’s one of the most efficient scorers in basketball and is putting up some truly historic numbers.

So far, Markkanen is in seventh place for vote-getting frontcourt players in the West. We’ve got to get him higher than that.

Today, votes are counted three times. Vote on nba.com

Lauri Markkanen’s agency, SIG Sports, has offered to send t-shirts to five winners. To enter, vote for Lauri Markkanen, take a screenshot of that vote and send it to us here or on Twitter at @slcdunk. Five winners will be randomly selected.

Get your votes in and get the Finnisher to the All-Star game in Salt Lake City!

Utah Jazz v Chicago Bulls Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

