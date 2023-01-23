Will Mike Conley compete in the NBA All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge?

According to Mike Conley, he was invited to participate in the Skills Challenge during NBA All-Star weekend.

Mike Conley has been invited to participate in the skills challenge during All-Star weekend. He said he’s pretty sure he wants to do it — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) January 24, 2023

It would be great to see Mike Conley compete in the Skills Challenge. Conley’s quickness isn’t quite what it once was but if there’s one thing he’s still got it’s skill. Whether setting up teammates or knocking down threes, Conley is one of the most skilled players in the league and is an easy choice to join.

The question will be if Conley ends up deciding to do it. Many NBA players use All-Star Weekend to take a much-needed vacation or time to relax with family. But with SLC hosting All-Star Weekend, it might make it a much easier decision.

This, along with the likely all-star nod for Lauri Markkanen, has made this one of the most surprising Jazz seasons in a long time. It would certainly be fun to see multiple Jazz men compete for the Utah home crowd, something not many expected after the blockbuster trades this offseason.