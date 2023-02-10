Lauri Markkanen named All-Star Starter

The NBA announced that Lauri Markkanen will be an All-Star Starter because of injuries to Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, and Kevin Durant.

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson will not play in the NBA All-Star Game due to injury. They will be replaced as starters by Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanen and Ja Morant.



More details ⬇️https://t.co/pIpy7Yt86X — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 10, 2023

It’s a well-deserved honor for Markkanen who has put together a fantastic season with the Utah Jazz.

For this season Markkanen is averaging 24.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 51.8% from the field and 42.2% from three. This is all while being the #1 option of the #3 offense in the NBA. Markkanen has also been incredibly versatile playing multiple positions and putting up this efficiency regardless of who’s playing, and all while playing within the offense. Whether it’s a cut to the rim, in transition, a spot up three, pull-up three, or dunking someone into oblivion, Markkanen has been remarkable this season.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Markkanen next but Markkanen has made a case for Most Improved Player, and it would make sense to put Markkanen in the 3-pt contest. Basically, Markkanen has earned all the things. All of this points to a bright future for the Jazz’s star forward who will be a core part of everything Utah does moving forward.