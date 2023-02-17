Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade among class of 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

On February 17, 2023, the Basketball Hall of Fame announced their class of 2023 Hall of Fame finalists. Among this elite group was Utah Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade. Wade’s legendary career included three NBA championships, 13 All-Star selections, eight All-NBA team selections, two Olympic gold medals, two NBA All-Defensive team selections, and an NBA Finals MVP award. Wade’s induction into the Hall of Fame is not a matter of ‘if’; it’s a matter of ‘when.’

Along with Wade, eleven other basketball legends were named as finalists. The complete list includes the following:

Jennifer Azzi

Gene Blair

Becky Hammon

Marion Washington

Gene Bess

Pau Gasol

David Hixon

Gene Keady

Dirk Nowitzki

Tony Parker

Gregg Popovich

Dwyane Wade

Many of these players and coaches have caused nightmares for the Utah Jazz and their fans, but their greatness and impact on the game cannot be denied.

Wade was in attendance for the Hall of Fame press conference and took the stand alongside former foe Pau Gasol. Wade said of the nomination, “I’ve spent many nights dreaming of wearing that orange jacket. Now I’m one step closer.”

Dwyane Wade joining Ryan Smith in the Utah Jazz ownership group almost two years ago was a massive surprise to the NBA world. Since that day, Wade has been welcomed with open arms into the Utah Jazz family. Jazz fans will remember his playing career as a cross-country rival, but his post-playing career is now tied forever to the Utah Jazz. Wade has been active in his role with the team and the community.

Per the Basketball Hall of Fame, “The entire Class of 2023 will be announced in Houston, on April 1 at the NCAA Men’s Final Four at 11:00 AM ET as part of the Hall of Fame Class Announcement...The Class of 2023 will be enshrined during festivities in Springfield, Mass., the Birthplace of Basketball, on August 11-12.”

This is just the next step in Dwyane Wade’s legendary career, and he’s not done yet.