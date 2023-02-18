 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Team Jazz win the Kia Skills Challenge

Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson took home some All-Star hardware

By Calvin Chappell
2023 NBA All-Star - Kia Skills Challenge Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz trio of Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Collin Sexton took home some new trophies after winning the Kia Skills Challenge.

They went up against a team of Antetokounmpo brothers (plus Jrue Holiday) and a team of NBA rookies. The skills challenge took new form this year with three rounds. A traditional skills round, a passing round, and a shooting round. Team Jazz won both the passing round and the shooting round.

Up next, the Three-Point Contest, featuring Lauri Markkanen.

