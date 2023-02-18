Team Jazz win the Kia Skills Challenge

The Utah Jazz trio of Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Collin Sexton took home some new trophies after winning the Kia Skills Challenge.

They went up against a team of Antetokounmpo brothers (plus Jrue Holiday) and a team of NBA rookies. The skills challenge took new form this year with three rounds. A traditional skills round, a passing round, and a shooting round. Team Jazz won both the passing round and the shooting round.

Walker Kessler went off in Team Passing!



Team Jazz win the round.#KiaSkills x #StateFarmSaturday on TNT pic.twitter.com/ad6Y8209aX — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

Up next, the Three-Point Contest, featuring Lauri Markkanen.