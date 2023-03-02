Walker Kessler named Western Conference Rookie of the Month

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler was named the NBA’s Western Conference Rookie of the Month for February. Kessler started in all eleven of Utah’s games in February and averaged 10.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 68.9% from the field.

Walker Kessler’s emergence as a legitimate starting center in his first season has been a massive boost for the Jazz. His presence at the rim, on the glass, and in the pick & roll has been impossible to miss. Since winning the starting role, Kessler has had some big moments since winning the starting role, including clutch rebounds, buckets, and blocks. The Rookie has been turning heads around the league and looks set to receive All-Rookie First team honors. He may even have an outside shot at a push for the Rookie of the Year award.

Walker Kessler looks like the biggest steal of the 2022 draft class thus far relative to where he was picked (No. 22) and the fact that he's a very capable starting option already at just 21 years old. ESPN rookie power rankings: https://t.co/ebv2jwYd51 pic.twitter.com/me8B3JXtBl — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 17, 2023

Some fun Walker Kessler stats