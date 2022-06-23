2022 NBA Draft Player Profile: Dalen Terry

Dalen Terry is a long, lanky wing capable of filling several offensive and defensive roles. Although he isn’t excellent in any one area, he contributed in every column of the box score - Terry was one of only two Arizona players (along with projected top-10 pick Benedict Mathurin) to rank in the top 5 in all major box score statistics (points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks).

Stats

Age: 19 (20 on opening day)

Height: 6’6”

Wingspan: 7’0.75”

Weight: 195 lbs

Per Game: 8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.3 blocks

Per 40 Minutes: 11.5 points, 7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.5 blocks

Shooting Splits: 50.2% FG, 36.4% 3P, 73.6% FT

Advanced Stats: 58.4% TS, .176 WS/48, 8.0 BPM

Strengths

Off-ball Defense - Often played “center field” as a weakside/help defender. Excellent at reading the ball handler to disrupt passing lanes, deflecting passes or forcing turnovers. Created chaos and cause havoc off the ball and in passing lanes (this, plus elite rim protection, gave Arizona an elite defense).

On-ball defense - At the point of attack, his length and quickness smothered and frustrated ball handlers. He should be capable of guarding 1-3 at the next level, and if he can fill out his frame he’ll be able to hold his own against some 4s for short stints.

Ball security - Makes the correct play. Veteran decision-making with the ball in his hands.

Passing/playmaking - He has fantastic court vision and finds creative ways to pass around the defense. He’s capable of threading the needle through tight passing windows, particularly hitting backdoor cutters for layups or dunks. In transition, he’s a “grab n’ go” player who pushes the tempo and hits rim runners in stride with pinpoint passes.

Cutting - He’s an intelligent and effective off-ball cutter who punishes defenders that lose sight of him. He has a knack for finding the soft spot in the defense, creating easy passing windows for teammates. As a finisher at the rim, he shot a solid 69% (nice).

Weaknesses

Shooting - Although Terry shot a solid 36% from deep - small sample size alert - 77 total attempts - he shot just 29% over the first 25 games. An unsustainable hot streak (14/29 from 3) in the final 12 games boosted his efficiency. Shot just 19% (3/16) on left corner threes. He needs develop more consistent mechanics and speed up his release.

Scoring - Terry is not a volume scorer at this stage. His floater needs some work, and he didn’t take many shots off the dribble or from mid range.

Build - His wiry frame will make it difficult for him to match up against bigger wings or forwards, and he will likely struggle with switches and mismatches until he can add size and mass to absorb NBA contact.

Fit

Yes. Terry’s skill set is versatile enough that he can fill nearly any supporting offensive role, and he has some upside as a secondary ball handler and playmaker. His defensive versatility and intensity will make him a valuable role player.

Notes of

Nic Batum, Will Barton, discount Tayshaun Prince, tall Rajon Rondo