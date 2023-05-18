Some numbers behind the 9th pick in the NBA Draft

The ping pong balls have spoken, Victor Wembanyama is a San Antonio Spur, the lottery gods hate Utah, and we’re picking 9th. In what was a relatively boring lottery the Jazz were called quick and harsh, the percentages weren’t exactly awesome but enough Tankathon lottery sims can really do something to the brain. With all the sorrow out of the way, barring a trade up or down on June 22nd the Jazz will pick 9th. Here are some fun facts about the 9th pick and what the Jazz will be realistically getting.

Notable #9 picks in NBA history

1998 - Dirk Nowitzki (if we get a player as good as Dirk I will be inconsolable)

2009 – Demar Derozan (what if we got a Demar but one that actually shoots 3’s?)

2010 – Gordon Hayward (The Jazz showed they can draft well at this number, maybe we can

do it again)

2004 – Andre Iguodola (If our pick plays as long as Andre has he will play until 2042…)

2013 – Trey Burke (The Jazz showed they can also know how to mess this pick up)

Fun #9 facts

There used to be 9 planets in the solar system before we found out Pluto is a dwarf planet full of poisonous gasses

The longest palindrome in the English language is 9 letters long “redivider”

The dark lord Sauron created 9 rings for the race of men, thus creating the 9 ringwraiths.

The list of the last 25 #9 picks wasn’t exactly awe-inspiring, it’s a long list of players that have played roles in the NBA and are at the very least memorable. The Jazz will have their work cut out for them if they’re looking for a star, it wouldn’t be jaw dropping if this player isn’t an all-star, the most likely scenario is we find a suitable player that can start on a playoff team, has more strengths than weaknesses, and has a lengthy career in the league.

Don’t let anyone fool you, this draft doesn’t end at Wembanyama or Scoot, this is a deep draft, players in the 5-9 range could be top 5 picks in previous draft classes, I absolutely believe this class will have a solid player sitting in the green room when the Jazz are on the clock. Who is that player? Time will tell, Sarah Todd of the Deseret News shared a lengthy list of players the Jazz will at least be interviewing this week. (More could be added)

Players who have/will have interviews w/ Jazz at the combine:

Anthony Black, Cam Whitmore, GG Jackson, Andre Jackson, Kobe Bufkin, Brandon Miller, Emoni Bates, Kobe Brown, Chris Livingston, Taylor Hendricks, Jarace Walker, Nick Smith, Rayan Rupert, Julian Phillips, Derek Lively — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) May 17, 2023

Short lists will be written, mock drafts will be done, we’re 36 drafts from the draft. Continue to look at SLC dunk over the next month while we prepare you for the 2023 draft.