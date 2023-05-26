2023 NBA Draft predictions by the SLC Dunk Staff

We asked ten SLC Dunk writers to give their predictions on the upcoming 2023 NBA draft and its prospects. With the Utah Jazz owning three picks in this draft, it's something all Jazz fans have their eyes on. Utah holds the first round's 9th, 16th, and 28th picks.

This draft's crown jewel, Victor Wembanyama, is being touted as an all-time great prospect. He is almost universally projected as the number-one pick. After the French phenom, however, there are many questions and differing predictions about the draft order. Even the second pick is disputed. Will it be Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, or even somebody else? The SLC Dunk writers made their opinions known.

Who are your top five overall prospects in order?

James: Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson

Calvin: Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson, Brandon Miller, Cam Whitmore

Zach: Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, Jarace Walker, Amen Thompson

Lake: Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Amen Thompson, Scoot Henderson, Jarace Walker

Riley: Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Ausar Thompson, Amen Thompson

Tavan: Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson, Jarace Walker

Jordan: Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, Jarace Walker, Amen Thompson

Nate: Victor Wembayama, Scoot Henderson, Cason Wallace, Cam Whitmore, Anthony Black

Anthony: Victor Wembanyama; Scoot Henderson; Brandon Miller; Amen Thompson; Ausar Thompson

Jeff: Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Amen Thompson, Cason Wallace

All ten answers had Wembanyama as the best prospect. Six had Scoot Henderson in second place, while four chose Brandon Miller. After that, we are all over the board. There seems to be a clear number one, then a relatively clear second tier with Henderson and Miller.

Who is the best defensive prospect in the draft?

Two minutes of Victor Wembanyama being absolutely absurd on defense pic.twitter.com/mP6CFdW7Le — The Box and One (@TheBoxAndOne_) December 23, 2022

James: Victor Wembanyama

Calvin: Victor Wembanyama

Zach: Victor Wembanyama

Lake: Victor Wembanyama

Riley: Victor Wembanyama

Tavan: Jarace Walker

Jordan: Taylor Hendricks/Rayan Rupert

Nate: Nick Smith Jr.

Anthony: Jarace Walker

Jeff: Victor Wembanyama

Defense is difficult to measure and especially difficult to compare players from multiple leagues who will all be entering the NBA. Again, Wembanyama dominated this question as he continues showing that his expectations are sky-high.

Who is the best offensive prospect in the draft?

Victor Wembanyama officially declares for the 2023 NBA Draft! pic.twitter.com/LgLell4Obw — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 21, 2023

James: Victor Wembanyama

Calvin: Victor Wembanyama

Zach: Victor Wembanyama

Lake: Victor Wembanyama

Riley: Victor Wembanyama

Tavan: Victor Wembanyama

Jordan: Brandon Miller

Nate: Scoot Henderson

Anthony: Victor Wembanyama

Jeff: Victor Wembanyama

With the guard skills and smooth jumper, the towering center unsurprisingly got most of the votes for the best offensive prospect. Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, the two most likely to be drafted second and third, received one vote each.

Who is the best 'under the radar' prospect?

Cason Wallace, potentially the best defender in this draft, is intriguing to NBA teams with his combination of toughness, feel for the game, shooting, unselfishness and defensive instincts, giving him a high floor as a prospect. https://t.co/J6LTiVpze8 pic.twitter.com/ieAqkRE0EC — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 1, 2023

James: Cason Wallace

Calvin: Trayce Jackson-Davis

Zach: Rayan Rupert

Lake: Derick Lively II

Riley: Bilal Coulibaly

Tavan: GG Jackson

Jordan: Brice Sensabaugh

Nate: Cam Whitmore

Anthony: Bilal Coulibaly

Jeff: Cason Wallace

This question had a lot of leeway. Somebody considered under the radar may be a second-rounder or a lottery pick—anybody who isn't getting the recognition they should. Our answers are all over the place. It will be interesting to see who ends up being right on these.

Name a projected 1st-round pick that could be out of the NBA in five years.

James: Marcus Sasser

Calvin: Sidy Cissoko

Zach: Nick Smith Jr.

Lake: Nick Smith Jr.

Riley: Rayan Rupert

Tavan: Terquavion Smith

Jordan: Dereck Lively II

Nate: Taylor Hendricks

Anthony: Rayan Rupert

Jeff: Nick Smith Jr.

This question could put us on @OldTakesExposed at some point if one of these guys has a great career. Nick Smith Jr. was the favorite (or least favorite, I guess) for this question.

Who is the most underrated prospect?

Jalen Hood-Schifino is heading to the NBA Draft.







pic.twitter.com/QldsBaO75m — Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) March 31, 2023

James: Cason Wallace

Calvin: Jalen Hood-Schifino

Zach: GG Jackson

Lake: Noah Clowney

Riley: Gradey Dick

Tavan: Kris Murray

Jordan: Marcus Sasser

Nate: GG Jackson

Anthony: Jett Howard

Jeff: Jalen Hood-Schifino

This question is similar to the best under-the-radar prospect, but many went a different way with it. Many of these players are borderline lottery picks, but should they be drafted higher?

Who is the most overrated prospect?

James: Gradey Dick

Calvin: Keyonte George

Zach: Cason Wallace

Lake: Cam Whitmore

Riley: Anthony Black

Tavan: Nick Smith Jr. & Keyonte George

Jordan: Anthony Black

Nate: Brandon Miller

Anthony: Nick Smith Jr.

Jeff: Nick Smith Jr.

Who is the steal of the draft? (Non-lottery pick)

South Carolina's GG Jackson drew a big audience of executives to his Pro Day at the NBA draft combine in Chicago today. pic.twitter.com/p4KkyVEDpK — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 18, 2023

James: Maxwell Lewis

Calvin: Jalen Hood-Schifino

Zach: Sidy Cissoko

Lake: Jett Howard

Riley: GG Jackson

Tavan: GG Jackson

Jordan: Marcus Sasser

Nate: Jordan Hawkins

Anthony: GG Jackson

Jeff: GG Jackson

The SLC Dunk staff clearly believes that GG Jackson should be a significant target for the Jazz. With his shot-creating and shot-making potential, it's not hard to see why. Utah may have a couple of shots at drafting Jackson. Could he be the 16th pick?

Who is the best shooter in the draft?

Gradey Dick is an awesome pull up shooter, especially off of 1 or 2 quick escape dribbles. Shot an elite 23/43 (54% !) on off the dribble 3's. Way more than just a C&S guy. pic.twitter.com/t9L1CjMxss — Draft Dummies (@DraftDummies) May 25, 2023

James: Brandon Miller

Calvin: Jordan Hawkins

Zach: Gradey Dick

Lake: Gradey Dick

Riley: Jordan Hawkins

Tavan: Jordan Hawkins

Jordan: Gradey Dick

Nate: Gradey Dick

Anthony: Gradey Dick

Jeff: Gradey Dick

These are the three names that should rightfully be mentioned here. Brandon Miller will be a top pick in this draft, but Dick and Hawkins should be gettable for Utah. Shooting is always valuable in the NBA. These may be names to keep an eye on.

Who is the best playmaker in the draft?

Scoot went for 29/9/5 in G League Ignite's win. The 18 year old is Projected #2 pick in 2023 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/ynr9SVqVyX — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 5, 2022

James: Anthony Black

Calvin: Scoot Henderson

Zach: Amen Thompson

Lake: Scoot Henderson

Riley: Anthony Black

Tavan: Scoot Henderson

Jordan: Scoot Henderson

Nate: Cason Wallace

Anthony: Amen Thompson

Jeff: Amen Thompson

Unsurprisingly, most of the best playmakers are expected to be drafted in the top five picks. Scoot Henderson and Amen Thompson look like potential offensive hubs in the NBA, and that has almost guaranteed them a selection at the top of the draft. There are some underrated creators in the late lottery, however, who could be available for Utah. The Jazz would love to draft a point guard for the future.

Name a projected 2nd-round pick that will make it in the league.

JULIAN STRAWTHER FOR THE WIN



GONZAGA IS GOING TO THE ELITE 8 pic.twitter.com/UYWfOMZKeJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2023

James: Bilal Coulibaly

Calvin: Trayce Jackson-Davis

Zach: Trayce Jackson-Davis

Lake: Julian Strawther

Riley: Julian Strawther

Tavan: Julian Strawther

Jordan: Marcus Sasser

Nate: Julian Phillips

Anthony: Brandin Podziemski

Jeff: Keyontae Johnson

This question is the hardest to answer and the toughest to predict correctly. Most second-round picks don't have long NBA careers and have a hard time seeing playing time at all. The ones that do hit become inspirations to the league.

The draft is less than one month away. Time will tell how well our picks turn out.