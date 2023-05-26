2023 NBA Draft predictions by the SLC Dunk Staff

We asked ten SLC Dunk writers to give their predictions on the upcoming 2023 NBA draft and its prospects. With the Utah Jazz owning three picks in this draft, it's something all Jazz fans have their eyes on. Utah holds the first round's 9th, 16th, and 28th picks.
This draft's crown jewel, Victor Wembanyama, is being touted as an all-time great prospect. He is almost universally projected as the number-one pick. After the French phenom, however, there are many questions and differing predictions about the draft order. Even the second pick is disputed. Will it be Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, or even somebody else? The SLC Dunk writers made their opinions known.
Who are your top five overall prospects in order?
James: Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson
Calvin: Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson, Brandon Miller, Cam Whitmore
Zach: Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, Jarace Walker, Amen Thompson
Lake: Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Amen Thompson, Scoot Henderson, Jarace Walker
Riley: Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Ausar Thompson, Amen Thompson
Tavan: Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson, Jarace Walker
Jordan: Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, Jarace Walker, Amen Thompson
Nate: Victor Wembayama, Scoot Henderson, Cason Wallace, Cam Whitmore, Anthony Black
Anthony: Victor Wembanyama; Scoot Henderson; Brandon Miller; Amen Thompson; Ausar Thompson
Jeff: Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Amen Thompson, Cason Wallace
All ten answers had Wembanyama as the best prospect. Six had Scoot Henderson in second place, while four chose Brandon Miller. After that, we are all over the board. There seems to be a clear number one, then a relatively clear second tier with Henderson and Miller.
Who is the best defensive prospect in the draft?
Two minutes of Victor Wembanyama being absolutely absurd on defense pic.twitter.com/mP6CFdW7Le— The Box and One (@TheBoxAndOne_) December 23, 2022
James: Victor Wembanyama
Calvin: Victor Wembanyama
Zach: Victor Wembanyama
Lake: Victor Wembanyama
Riley: Victor Wembanyama
Tavan: Jarace Walker
Jordan: Taylor Hendricks/Rayan Rupert
Nate: Nick Smith Jr.
Anthony: Jarace Walker
Jeff: Victor Wembanyama
Defense is difficult to measure and especially difficult to compare players from multiple leagues who will all be entering the NBA. Again, Wembanyama dominated this question as he continues showing that his expectations are sky-high.
Who is the best offensive prospect in the draft?
Victor Wembanyama officially declares for the 2023 NBA Draft! pic.twitter.com/LgLell4Obw— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 21, 2023
James: Victor Wembanyama
Calvin: Victor Wembanyama
Zach: Victor Wembanyama
Lake: Victor Wembanyama
Riley: Victor Wembanyama
Tavan: Victor Wembanyama
Jordan: Brandon Miller
Nate: Scoot Henderson
Anthony: Victor Wembanyama
Jeff: Victor Wembanyama
With the guard skills and smooth jumper, the towering center unsurprisingly got most of the votes for the best offensive prospect. Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, the two most likely to be drafted second and third, received one vote each.
Who is the best 'under the radar' prospect?
Cason Wallace, potentially the best defender in this draft, is intriguing to NBA teams with his combination of toughness, feel for the game, shooting, unselfishness and defensive instincts, giving him a high floor as a prospect. https://t.co/J6LTiVpze8 pic.twitter.com/ieAqkRE0EC— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 1, 2023
James: Cason Wallace
Calvin: Trayce Jackson-Davis
Zach: Rayan Rupert
Lake: Derick Lively II
Riley: Bilal Coulibaly
Tavan: GG Jackson
Jordan: Brice Sensabaugh
Nate: Cam Whitmore
Anthony: Bilal Coulibaly
Jeff: Cason Wallace
This question had a lot of leeway. Somebody considered under the radar may be a second-rounder or a lottery pick—anybody who isn't getting the recognition they should. Our answers are all over the place. It will be interesting to see who ends up being right on these.
Name a projected 1st-round pick that could be out of the NBA in five years.
Nick Smith Jr at his Pro Day #NBADraft— No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) May 26, 2023
( via @theballdawgs)
pic.twitter.com/tD2DOR1B1A
James: Marcus Sasser
Calvin: Sidy Cissoko
Zach: Nick Smith Jr.
Lake: Nick Smith Jr.
Riley: Rayan Rupert
Tavan: Terquavion Smith
Jordan: Dereck Lively II
Nate: Taylor Hendricks
Anthony: Rayan Rupert
Jeff: Nick Smith Jr.
This question could put us on @OldTakesExposed at some point if one of these guys has a great career. Nick Smith Jr. was the favorite (or least favorite, I guess) for this question.
Who is the most underrated prospect?
Jalen Hood-Schifino is heading to the NBA Draft.— Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) March 31, 2023
pic.twitter.com/QldsBaO75m
James: Cason Wallace
Calvin: Jalen Hood-Schifino
Zach: GG Jackson
Lake: Noah Clowney
Riley: Gradey Dick
Tavan: Kris Murray
Jordan: Marcus Sasser
Nate: GG Jackson
Anthony: Jett Howard
Jeff: Jalen Hood-Schifino
This question is similar to the best under-the-radar prospect, but many went a different way with it. Many of these players are borderline lottery picks, but should they be drafted higher?
Who is the most overrated prospect?
James: Gradey Dick
Calvin: Keyonte George
Zach: Cason Wallace
Lake: Cam Whitmore
Riley: Anthony Black
Tavan: Nick Smith Jr. & Keyonte George
Jordan: Anthony Black
Nate: Brandon Miller
Anthony: Nick Smith Jr.
Jeff: Nick Smith Jr.
Who is the steal of the draft? (Non-lottery pick)
South Carolina's GG Jackson drew a big audience of executives to his Pro Day at the NBA draft combine in Chicago today. pic.twitter.com/p4KkyVEDpK— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 18, 2023
James: Maxwell Lewis
Calvin: Jalen Hood-Schifino
Zach: Sidy Cissoko
Lake: Jett Howard
Riley: GG Jackson
Tavan: GG Jackson
Jordan: Marcus Sasser
Nate: Jordan Hawkins
Anthony: GG Jackson
Jeff: GG Jackson
The SLC Dunk staff clearly believes that GG Jackson should be a significant target for the Jazz. With his shot-creating and shot-making potential, it's not hard to see why. Utah may have a couple of shots at drafting Jackson. Could he be the 16th pick?
Who is the best shooter in the draft?
Gradey Dick is an awesome pull up shooter, especially off of 1 or 2 quick escape dribbles. Shot an elite 23/43 (54% !) on off the dribble 3's. Way more than just a C&S guy. pic.twitter.com/t9L1CjMxss— Draft Dummies (@DraftDummies) May 25, 2023
James: Brandon Miller
Calvin: Jordan Hawkins
Zach: Gradey Dick
Lake: Gradey Dick
Riley: Jordan Hawkins
Tavan: Jordan Hawkins
Jordan: Gradey Dick
Nate: Gradey Dick
Anthony: Gradey Dick
Jeff: Gradey Dick
These are the three names that should rightfully be mentioned here. Brandon Miller will be a top pick in this draft, but Dick and Hawkins should be gettable for Utah. Shooting is always valuable in the NBA. These may be names to keep an eye on.
Who is the best playmaker in the draft?
Scoot went for 29/9/5 in G League Ignite's win. The 18 year old is Projected #2 pick in 2023 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/ynr9SVqVyX— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 5, 2022
James: Anthony Black
Calvin: Scoot Henderson
Zach: Amen Thompson
Lake: Scoot Henderson
Riley: Anthony Black
Tavan: Scoot Henderson
Jordan: Scoot Henderson
Nate: Cason Wallace
Anthony: Amen Thompson
Jeff: Amen Thompson
Unsurprisingly, most of the best playmakers are expected to be drafted in the top five picks. Scoot Henderson and Amen Thompson look like potential offensive hubs in the NBA, and that has almost guaranteed them a selection at the top of the draft. There are some underrated creators in the late lottery, however, who could be available for Utah. The Jazz would love to draft a point guard for the future.
Name a projected 2nd-round pick that will make it in the league.
JULIAN STRAWTHER FOR THE WIN— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2023
GONZAGA IS GOING TO THE ELITE 8 pic.twitter.com/UYWfOMZKeJ
James: Bilal Coulibaly
Calvin: Trayce Jackson-Davis
Zach: Trayce Jackson-Davis
Lake: Julian Strawther
Riley: Julian Strawther
Tavan: Julian Strawther
Jordan: Marcus Sasser
Nate: Julian Phillips
Anthony: Brandin Podziemski
Jeff: Keyontae Johnson
This question is the hardest to answer and the toughest to predict correctly. Most second-round picks don't have long NBA careers and have a hard time seeing playing time at all. The ones that do hit become inspirations to the league.
The draft is less than one month away. Time will tell how well our picks turn out.
