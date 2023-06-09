What makes an NBA Draft prospect high ceiling or high floor?

Recently I wrote an article on Taylor Hendricks and I tweeted the article asking if the Utah Jazz would make a pick at #9 that was more of a “high floor” pick or a “high ceiling” pick and it got some interaction. During that discussion I saw some things that made me think that some people might not know what that means, maybe I don’t know what that even means. It’s bugged me for a few days, and I can’t stop thinking about it so I wrote it down. Here you go. I even decided to go through the standard lottery picks and rate them as high floor or high ceiling, or maybe even both.

What is a “high floor” player?

I think there’s two elements to consider with this. Basically, a player with a high floor is a player that you know exactly what you’re going to get from them, but because of some limitations either with skillset or a physical limitation, you’re not expecting them to really improve beyond what you’re getting.

A perfect example of a high floor player would be Rudy Gobert. You know exactly what you’re getting with Rudy Gobert with his cornerstone defensive ability combined with his screening and rolling to the rim on offense. But because Rudy Gobert is limited offensively, it puts a ceiling on him ever being more than what he is. For example, you can’t throw the ball to Gobert in the post and score on a mismatch, you can’t pass the ball to Gobert in the corner to get a three, nor can you give the ball to Rudy at the top of the key and he can beat his man to the basket and score. This is an example of a skill set limitation that puts a ceiling on how much a player can be.

The other thing to consider is size. Basically, is a player being too small going to limit them on what they can be? I remember liking Davion Mitchell before he came into the league because of his defensive ability. But because he’s 6’, it puts a limit on what he can become, especially since he’s also not a player with an elite offensive skill set. Those two things combined make him a high floor player, but with a limited ceiling. It’s not a bad thing, you just know exactly what you’re getting, and sometimes that’s the best thing when you’re filling your roster around your stars. Role players like Davion Mitchell are invaluable when you know exactly what they’re going to bring.

The other thing to consider with high floor players is if they are typically an on-ball or off-ball player. A lot of players become a high-floor player when they are strictly playing off the ball. If you’re entire offensive game is predicated on someone throwing you a lob at the rim or passing to you in the corner for a three, that typically makes you a high floor/limited ceiling player. It doesn’t mean that you can’t be dominant in that role, and there are players like Gobert who are defensive superstars on one end then limited on the offensive side of the ball, but there is a limit to what you can be if everything is predicated on another player.

What is a “high ceiling” player?

A high ceiling player is someone who you can see a pathway to them developing beyond what they currently are. This is almost always a player with impressive physical and athletic ability that, if their skillset improves, could become a much better player.

A perfect example of a player in the draft who was a high ceiling player that developed into something much more was Kawhi Leonard. In college Leonard was physically impressive. With his physical prowess, his long arms, size, and enormous hands, you could see that if he could just improve his shooting, he could become something incredible. In college, Leonard played two seasons. He shot 20% from three and 53% from the field his freshman season, then 29% from three and 47% from the field his sophomore year. It was far from a sure thing that Leonard’s scoring skillset could catch up to what he was physically, and on the defensive end. What made him a high ceiling player? If his skill set could just match the impressive physical talent, he could become something more. And oh man did he ever.

Like I mentioned before, the other thing that makes a player high ceiling is if they are, or could become, an on-ball player. If a player can impose his will on the offensive end with the ball in his hands, that can skyrocket their ceiling. Look at all the biggest stars of the league, the ones that are in the MVP conversation, are any of them mostly off ball players on offense?

So, when you look at a player in the draft, if you want to describe them as either high ceiling or high floor, it can often be as simple as are they an off-ball or on-ball player. Then you have to ask do they have physical measurements and talent that could dominate if their skill set reaches elite levels.

Just for fun, I thought I’d do a quick list of the players I consider the top 15 in this draft and if they could be considered high floor/high ceiling, and I’ll give variations. For example: low floor, medium floor, high floor and low ceiling, medium ceiling, high ceiling.