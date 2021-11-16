What you need to know about the Salt Lake City Stars

The NBA G-League season has begun, and the Utah Jazz’ affiliate team, the Salt Lake City Stars, are back in full swing.

The Stars have had a rough start to the season, going 0-3, and all three losses have been blowouts. The good news, however, is that they’re returning to Salt Lake City to play their home opener tomorrow. against the Santa Cruz Warriors. Maybe some home-cookin' can get them back on track.

Salt Lake City, UTAH pic.twitter.com/WdwYacfoBk — Salt Lake City Stars (@slcstars) November 12, 2021

The team

The Stars roster has some real talent, and some big names as well. According to the Stars’ PR team;

“The Stars 2021-22 roster is highlighted by Utah Jazz two-way players Malik Fitts and Trent Forrest who will share their time between the Stars and Jazz this season, in addition to any Jazz players on assignment. Brendan Bailey, son of longtime Jazz player and current Jazz broadcaster Thurl Bailey and Zaire Wade (pictured), son of part-Jazz owner and 13-time NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade, will look to make major impacts during the 2021-22 campaign. The roster also includes Jazz affiliate players Derrick Alston Jr., Nico Johnson and MaCio Teague as well as former Boston Celtics guard Carsen Edwards and former Cleveland Cavaliers center Marques Bolden.”

Carsen Edwards was a big-time pickup for the Stars. He was the 33rd pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and he can flat out score. Edwards appeared in 13 games in the NBA G League for the Maine Red Claws and averaged 22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.8 steals.

This team has talent. They have a big anchor in the middle with Udoka Azubuike, they have a scorer at the point guard position with Carsen Edwards, and they have scorers on the wings with Macio Teague and Pedro Bradshaw. Given some time to settle down, I expect this team to start finding their groove.

The Stars will host the Warriors tomorrow, November 17th, at 7:00 pm at the Lifetime Activities Center-Bruin Arena in Salt Lake City, UT.