Stars look for another big win against Hustle

Utah Jazz G league team, the (3-3) Salt Lake City Stars, will look to build off their previous win ‘against the Memphis Hustle when they travel to Edinburg, Texas, to take on the (2-3) Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The Stars are fresh off a hefty 117-10 win against the Memphis Hustle of the strength of a 37 point performance from the point guard, Carson Edwards. At the same time, Rio Grande Valley is coming off a win against the Austin Spurs after losing their previous two games.

Both teams will look to build ground at the start of the season, and here are some things to look out for When the Stars take on the Vipers.

Former Ignite and current Vipers combo guard Daishen Nix has played well. He is currently leading the G league in scoring with 30.3 points per game and has shown some ability to play make for others with seven assists. He has demonstrated the ability to score from anywhere on the court. If the Stars want to snag a win slowing down Nix on defense is crucial.

The Dangerous Scoring tandem of Carson Edwards and Derrick Alston Jr has been huge for the Stars. Theirs no doubt that Former Boston Celtic Guard Carson Edwards, and Forward, Derrick Alston Jr have been the MVPs of this Stars Roster. Both players have put up some big scoring performances throughout the six games for the Vipers. Edwards is currently is averaging 23.8 points per game and flashing the scoring ability he showed during his time with Purdue.

While 24 year old forward and son of former NBA Player Derrick Alston, Derrick Alsotn Jr has shown some promise and some NBA-level skills averaging 21.7 points per game. Another big performance from either one could help lead the Stars to a big win.’