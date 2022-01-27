G-League game preview: Stars take on the Kings

The Salt Lake City Stars will look to wrap up their three-game road trip when they head to Stockton, California, to take on the (5-3) Stockton Kings.

For the Stars, they will be looking to bounce back from a Two game losing streak by the hands of the Rio Grande Vipers. The Sacramento Kings league team based in Stockton, California, will look to continue the momentum they built this far. The Kings start with a 5-3 record early on in the season and shown they can be an early favorite for the G League championship

Here are a few notes heading into tonight matchup

The Kings were without their 20-year-old leading scorer Neemias Queta in their previous matchup, who is currently on a two-way contract splitting reps between Sacramento and Stockton.

The seven foot big out of Utah by way of Portugal, currently averaging 17.4 points per game for the G league Kings, and has shown to have NBA-level skills, which have brought to the big dance in Sacramento. It will be crucial for the Stars to emphasize Queta if he gets any runs tonight.

Other role players must step up if the Stars want to get back in the Win column . Along with Edwards whose looks great thus far for the Stars, SLC has received strong play from their other role players in previous wins. If the Stars want any hope in making the contest competitive the names on the roster outside of Edwards must show up.

Stars players such as BYU standout Yoeli Childs and Jared Butler must continue and to show out in for the team to gain some ground in the western conference

The Stars will be looking to add Gereald Tarin back to their roster. Adding much needed depth to the Stars roster. AndPoint guard Carson Edwards has been on a tear to start the season off at 25 points per game he’s looked like the best player in the G league and easy lock for a team looking for a backup point guard.

It will be necessary for the Stars to pick up another win to save their season and a great test to stack themselves to the best the G League has to offer when they face the Kings.