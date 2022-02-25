NBA G League Player Analysis: Carsen Edwards

The Utah Jazz G league affiliate team, The Salt Lake City Stars, are currently 4-14 and in the middle of a ten-game losing streak. The team has struggled thus far in the season, sitting at the bottom of the league.

And though the Stars have failed to play up to expectations thus far this season, their starting point guard Carsen Edwards has been a bright spot on a Star team developing the future star of tomorrow.

After a stint with the Boston Celtics, where he struggled to get any real playing time, Carsen Edwards has found his footing in Salt Lake City, showcasing the uncanny scoring potential he flashed during his time at Purdue.

Edwards is currently averaging 23.6 points per game on 47/38/86 shooting splits, which puts him amongst one of the best scorers in the G-League.

Edwards heavily relies on his speed and agility, which allows The 5'11 guard to have an uncanny ability to get to the rim, allowing him to put up some big-time scoring performances for the Stars. In last Wednesday's game against the Iowa Wolves, Edwards chipped in with 34 points. His best scoring performance came to a loss a month prior against the Grand Rio Rapids, in which Edwards dropped a career-high 38 points.

If picked up by any NBA team, it's hard not to see Edwards thriving in a bench role scenario, potentially leading the offense for a team fighting for a playoff positioning or trying to win a championship.