Salt Lake City Stars announce 2023-24 season schedule

The Salt Lake City Stars will begin their 2023-24 season on November 11th against Santa Cruz. Take a look at the season schedule here.

The Utah Jazz G-League affiliate will boast a roster of young talent, including Jazz two-way players Johnny Juzang, Joey Hauser, and Micah Potter. Utah recently signed Nick Ongenda, Taevion Kinsey, and Romeo Langford to Exhibit 10 contracts, which will likely result in all three playing for the Stars. The Jazz also have three rookies, Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh, who could all potentially see G-League time.

The Stars will travel to Mexico City in February to play the Mexico City Capitanes, who will be playing their second G-League season.

SLC will also play the star-studded G-League Ignite team four times this season. Projected top-5 pick Matas Buzelis will be joining the G-League Ignite, hoping to follow in the footsteps of Jalen Green, Scoot Henderson, and the Thompson twins as top-6 picks in the NBA draft.

The SLC Stars went 20-12 last season, good for fourth in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, they were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs. They’ll be looking to return with an even better season this year under new head coach Steve Wojciechowski. Wojciechowski was hired in June after coaching at Marquette for seven seasons. During his time at Marquette, Wojciechowski had a 128-95 (.574) record with two trips to the NCAA tournament.