SLC Dunk 2022-23 NBA Season Predictions

The 2022-23 NBA season begins tonight, and after a very eventful offseason, nobody is sure what will happen. The league has a level of parity that's rarely seen. While there aren't any true powerhouses, there's no shortage of very good teams. The championship race is wide open.
For the Utah Jazz, there will be no championship race this year. That said, there are still plenty of unknowns. Who will have a good year? Who will struggle? Are there still trades on the way?
The SLC Dunk crew attempted to give their predictions for the Jazz and the league as a whole. It will be interesting to see how accurate they end up being.
Q. Utah Jazz 2022-23 regular season record?
Calvin: 23-59
James: 20-62
Tavan: 28-54
Sven: 27-55
Adam: 21-61
Jordan: 22-60
Sam: 34-48
Anthony: 15-67
Jason: 27-55
Kaleb: 30-52
Nate: 23-59
Zach: 22-60
Jeff: 18-64
We had quite the variation on this prediction, but most of us had the Jazz finishing with 20-27 wins. For comparison, last season, the three worst records in the NBA had 20-23 wins.
Q. Utah Jazz leading scorer?
Calvin: Lauri Markkanen
James: Lauri Markkanen
Tavan: Lauri Markkanen
Sven: Lauri Markkanen
Adam: Lauri Markkanen
Jordan: Collin Sexton
Sam: Lauri Markkanen
Anthony: Lauri Markkanen
Jason: Collin Sexton
Kaleb: Jordan Clarkson
Nate: Lauri Markkanen
Zach: Collin Sexton
Jeff: Lauri Markkanen
While Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson each received votes, this was a runaway result. Lauri Markkanen has shown the ability to score in the NBA, and he's finally set to have his own team. Many of us expect big things from him.
Q. Next Jazz player to be traded?
Calvin: Kelly Olynyk
James: Mike Conley
Tavan: Mike Conley
Sven: Rudy Gay
Adam: Jordan Clarkson
Jordan: Mike Conley
Sam: Jordan Clarkson
Anthony: Jordan Clarkson
Jason: Mike Conley
Kaleb: Mike Conley
Nate: Jordan Clarkson
Zach: Mike Conley
Jeff: Rudy Gay
There's a definite theme here. The veteran players aren't expected to be here for the long haul. Mike Conley is the most expected player to be traded, followed by Jordan Clarkson. The trade deadline may be exciting.
Q. Utah Jazz breakout player?
Calvin: Walker Kessler
James: Lauri Markkanen
Tavan: Lauri markkanen
Sven: Talen Horton-Tucker
Adam: Walker Kessler
Jordan: Ochai Agbaji
Sam: Ochai Agbaji
Anthony: Walker Kessler
Jason: Jarred Vanderbilt
Kaleb: Jarred Vanderbilt
Nate: Walker Kessler
Zach: Walker Kessler
Jeff: Lauri Markkanen
This question is my favorite. Who will surprise us all in a good way? Who will show more than what was expected? Rookie Walker Kessler has been impressing everybody during the preseason and seems primed for a good rookie year. Lauri Markkanen and Jarred Vanderbilt have already been solid players, but with more opportunity, they can show that they're capable of more. Finding the answer to this question may be jazz fans' most fun part of the season.
Q. 2023 NBA Champions
Calvin: Denver Nuggets
James: Milwaukee Bucks
Tavan: Milwaukee Bucks
Sven: Denver Nuggets
Adam: Milwaukee Bucks
Jordan: Milwaukee Bucks
Sam: Denver Nuggets
Anthony: Boston Celtics
Jason: Golden State Warriors
Kaleb: Minnesota Timberwolves
Nate: Golden State Warriors
Zach: Denver Nuggets
Jeff: Philadelphia 76ers
I thought I was being unique by picking the Denver Nuggets to win it all, but it looks like the SLC Dunk crew is loyal to the Rocky Mountains. The Nuggets and Bucks are our most popular picks here, which makes sense, given that the last four MVP awards belong to the stars of these two teams.
Q. Who will have the worst record in the league?
Calvin: Oklahoma City Thunder
James: Utah Jazz
Tavan: Oklahoma City Thunder
Sven: San Antonio Spurs
Adam: Oklahoma City Thunder
Jordan: Utah Jazz
Sam: Houston Rockets
Anthony: Oklahoma City Thunder
Jason: San Antonio Spurs
Kaleb: San Antonio Spurs
Nate: Houston Rockets
Zach: San Antonio Spurs
Jeff: Utah Jazz
While I think most of us hope that the Jazz can out-tank the rest of the league, most of us predict that one of the Spurs or the Thunder will have the worst overall record. Luckily for Utah, the bottom three teams get the same odds at the top pick.
Q. 2022-23 NBA MVP
Calvin: Giannis Antetokounmpo
James: Luka Doncic
Tavan: Luka Doncic
Sven: Joel Embiid
Adam: Joel Embiid
Jordan: Stephen Curry
Sam: Joel Embiid
Anthony: Nikola Jokic
Jason: Joel Embiid
Kaleb: Luka Doncic
Nate: Luka Doncic
Zach: Joel Embiid
Jeff: Joel Embiid
There are probably 6-10 players with a legitimate chance at MVP this year, so this was a tricky question. Jokic and Antetokounmpo will have voter fatigue working against them, but they've been the league's best players for the last few years. Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic are the two that have been close but haven't quite had enough to win it.
Q. Surprisingly good team
Calvin: Sacramento Kings
James: Houston Rockets
Tavan: New Orleans Pelicans
Sven: Sacramento Kings
Adam: New Orleans Pelicans
Jordan: Detroit Pistons
Sam: Brooklyn Nets
Anthony: Toronto Raptors
Jason: New Orleans Pelicans
Kaleb: Orlando Magic
Nate: Sacramento Kings
Zach: Sacramento Kings
Jeff: Toronto Raptors
The Kings and the Pelicans are two teams that have hovered in mediocrity in the Western Conference for a long time. This year, both teams look prepared to make significant improvements. The middle of the West looks wide open, and both of these teams could surprise the league.
Q. Surprisingly bad team
Calvin: Los Angeles Lakers
James: Los Angeles Lakers
Tavan: Chicago Bulls
Sven: Chicago Bulls
Adam: Chicago Bulls
Jordan: Philadelphia 76ers
Sam: Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony: New York Knicks
Jason: Phoenix Suns
Kaleb: Cleveland Cavaliers
Nate: Miami Heat
Zach: Charlotte Hornets
Jeff: Memphis Grizzlies
This question is fun because it can apply to any team. A contender, a bottom feeder, or a mediocre team. The Chicago Bulls had a hot start to last season, thanks in a large part to DeMar DeRozan's resurgence. As the year went on, they began to come back to Earth, and now nobody is sure what to expect of them. Despite a lot of talent, they could be a surprisingly bad team. The Lakers have high expectations due to their star power, but their poor supporting cast and team build may come back to bite them (again).
NBA seasons can be very tricky to predict, and this year looks to have even more variance than normal. Anything can happen.
