Utah Jazz fan favorite bracket: Final Four

In measured music, the downbeat is the first impulse that can be heard in the beginning. It is the strongest part of the rhythm. At SLC Dunk, The Downbeat is the first story of the weekday. It's to jump start your Jazz fandom before work, school, or a long day watching the kids.

Over the years, the Utah Jazz faithful have taken to many different players. From the Hall of Fame greats to the undrafted third-stringers, Jazz fans always pick their favorites. Usually, fan interactions, on-court hustle, and a relatable personality are the attributes that drive such fan affection.

Rules

My goal is to determine an ultimate fan favorite. For this exercise, I’ve set a few rules for who qualifies. These rules are meant to remove the star players so we can determine who is a fan favorite, not the best player. So while this undoubtedly disqualifies some fan favorites, it should give us an idea of who won the fanbase over with more than just their on-court effectiveness. We already know that John Stockton is beloved. We don’t need a poll to tell us that the fans love Rudy Gobert and Andrei Kirilenko. This exercise is for the players we love regardless of their talent level.

They cannot be a Hall of Fame player

They cannot have been an All-Star with the Jazz

They cannot have their jersey retired for the Jazz

Full Bracket

Four players remain from the original 32. The entire second round of voting will be held in this piece, and the subsequent rounds will come weekly. For your vote, choose your favorite of the two players. This isn’t a question of who was better or who played the longest for the team; it’s simply which player you like more, whether rational or not.

Poll Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 4, Matchup 1 Derrick Favors

Kyle Korver vote view results 0% Derrick Favors (0 votes)

0% Kyle Korver (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now