NBA Trade Deadline Day is Here

Today is the day. One of the best days of the year for NBA fans that enjoy the numbers, drama, and Woj Bombs that come with that of the NBA Trade Deadline. This year, there is no shortage of drama. You’ve got the absolute debacle going on in Philadelphia with Ben Simmons, James Harden wanting a trade, Lakers fans calling for the head of Russell Westbrook, and much, much more. Today, by the deadline at 1:00 PM Mountain Time, all the rumors will become obsolete, and the only thing that matters are the actual moves that happened.

For the Jazz, today is still a big question mark. Even after trading Joe Ingles’ expiring contract yesterday to the Blazers for Nickeil Walker-Alexander and Juancho Hernangomez, some still believe they will be active on today’s deadline and aren’t done in the trade market. What more does Danny Ainge have up his sleeve? The Jazz have been involved in several rumors surrounding talks for Kings forward Harrison Barnes. But yesterday it was reported that the Kings actually are not looking to trade him.

< 24 hours to go until the NBA trade deadline: Sacramento has been sending more frequent signals that it plans to keep Harrison Barnes rather than trade him, league sources say, as it chases a playoff play-in spot.



The Kings have missed the playoffs for 15 seasons in a row. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 9, 2022

The Kings don’t really seem to have any idea what they are doing, so who knows if this was the “signal” they were actually trying to send.

Jazz have also been rumored to have interest in Rockets guard Eric Gordon.

Sources: The Utah Jazz expressed interest in trading for Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon. More on the trade talks and why a deal could work for both teams in the story.



https://t.co/wFEJNsvOYO pic.twitter.com/pWazgCsJyR — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 9, 2022

This was a new rumor reported today, and honestly a little random.

Jazz have also been linked to having interest in Pistons forward Jerami Grant, who reportedly has a price tag of “multiple first round picks”. With the Jazz lacking future draft pick assets, this one might be a little difficult for pull off.

I feel like this could be one of those days the Jazz just make a crazy trade. Something that we don’t see coming, and is for a player that hasn’t been leaked in any rumors. So, what’s about to go down today? For the Utah Jazz and the NBA in general, we’re about to find out. As our guy Boler would say, buckle up.