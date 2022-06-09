The Utah Jazz transformation is under way

In measured music, the downbeat is the first impulse that can be heard in the beginning. It is the strongest part of the rhythm. At SLC Dunk, The Downbeat is the first story of the weekday. It's to jump start your Jazz fandom before work, school, or a long day watching the kids.

It’s been quite the week for Jazz fans.

On Sunday afternoon, the Jazz announced that head coach Quin Snyder would be resigning from his position with the Utah Jazz. This news, although many saw it coming - still caught everyone by surprise. It always does. Even if you know it’s coming, it still stings a little bit as the reality sets in, knowing that your team is now without a head coach. For me personally, I really enjoyed the time that Quin Snyder spent as a head coach in Utah. He was/is a great coach. But even as Quin said himself, it was just time for a change. Best of luck to Quin in his future endeavors.

Yesterday, there was another whirlwind of change that swept through Jazz nation. First, with more rumors surrounding Rudy Gobert, and another possible trade participant Chicago Bulls.

These are rumors, and of course these trade pieces are mostly speculation, but it remains pretty clear among all these rumors that the Jazz are strongly pushing trading Rudy Gobert. In these same talks, it is rumored that the Jazz have not offered Donovan Mitchell in any sort of trade.

The list continues to grow for teams that are “interested” in trading for Rudy Gobert. You can add the Bulls to the list that already contains the Hawks, and Mavericks. Trading a three-time DPOY, All-star, All-NBA player will undoubtedly change the face and guts of this Utah Jazz team. Pairing that together with getting a new head coach, and we all could be watching a very different basketball team this fall.

OH, AND DID I MENTION NEW JERSEYS???

Yesterday another “leak” of the Utah Jazz rebrand surfaced on twitter, claiming that the reveal for the new jerseys and colors will be a week from today.

I’m not quite sure how I feel about these jerseys yet, but regardless of how you feel - it’s adding to the change and transformation that this team is going through. New coach, new players, new jerseys - that is a lot of change.

Most of us knew that this summer was going to be really crazy. And once one move happens, the rest usually follow suit pretty quickly. The Jazz have already started interviewing and have put together a pretty solid pool of candidates. They will probably move soon, hoping to fill the position before the draft in two weeks from today. The Jazz currently don’t have a pick in this year’s draft, but assuming they are going to be active in the trade market, they might end up with one. The summer madness is already underway, and it’s just going to get crazier, so go ahead and fasten that seatbelt and enjoy the emotional roller coaster of a ride.