Utah Jazz fan-favorite bracket: round one, part one

Over the years, the Utah Jazz faithful have taken to many different players. From the Hall of Fame greats to the undrafted third-stringers, Jazz fans always pick their favorites. Usually, fan interactions, on-court hustle, and a relatable personality are the attributes that drive such fan affection.
Rules
My goal is to determine an ultimate fan favorite. For this exercise, I’ve set a few rules for who qualifies. These rules are meant to remove the star players so we can determine who is a fan favorite, not the best player. So while this undoubtedly disqualifies some fan favorites, it should give us an idea of who won the fanbase over with more than just their on-court effectiveness. We already know that John Stockton is beloved. We don’t need a poll to tell us that the fans love Rudy Gobert and Andrei Kirilenko. This exercise is for the players we love regardless of their talent level.
- They cannot be a Hall of Fame player
- They cannot have been an All-Star with the Jazz
- They cannot have their jersey retired for the Jazz
Full Bracket
There are 32 players in this bracket, and today we’ll vote on just the top half of the first round or the first eight matchups. For your vote, choose your favorite of the two players. This isn’t a question of who was better or who played the longest for the team; it’s simply which player you like more, whether rational or not.
Poll
Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 1
-
98%
Derrick Favors
-
1%
Jarron Collins
Poll
Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 2
-
45%
Sundiata Gaines
-
54%
Kyrylo Fesenko
Poll
Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 3
-
39%
Jeremy Evans
-
60%
Royce O’Neale
Poll
Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 4
-
64%
Paul Millsap
-
35%
Bryon Russell
Poll
Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 5
-
84%
Kyle Korver
-
15%
David Benoit
Poll
Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 6
-
77%
Matt Harpring
-
22%
Dante Exum
Poll
Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 7
-
61%
Trevor Booker
-
38%
Greg Ostertag
Poll
Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 8
-
45%
Wesley Matthews
-
54%
Joe Johnson
Get your votes in, and stay tuned for the second half of round one next week.
Loading comments...