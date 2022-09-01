Utah Jazz fan-favorite bracket: round one, part one

In measured music, the downbeat is the first impulse that can be heard in the beginning. It is the strongest part of the rhythm. At SLC Dunk, The Downbeat is the first story of the weekday. It's to jump start your Jazz fandom before work, school, or a long day watching the kids.

Over the years, the Utah Jazz faithful have taken to many different players. From the Hall of Fame greats to the undrafted third-stringers, Jazz fans always pick their favorites. Usually, fan interactions, on-court hustle, and a relatable personality are the attributes that drive such fan affection.

Rules

My goal is to determine an ultimate fan favorite. For this exercise, I’ve set a few rules for who qualifies. These rules are meant to remove the star players so we can determine who is a fan favorite, not the best player. So while this undoubtedly disqualifies some fan favorites, it should give us an idea of who won the fanbase over with more than just their on-court effectiveness. We already know that John Stockton is beloved. We don’t need a poll to tell us that the fans love Rudy Gobert and Andrei Kirilenko. This exercise is for the players we love regardless of their talent level.

They cannot be a Hall of Fame player

They cannot have been an All-Star with the Jazz

They cannot have their jersey retired for the Jazz

Full Bracket

There are 32 players in this bracket, and today we’ll vote on just the top half of the first round or the first eight matchups. For your vote, choose your favorite of the two players. This isn’t a question of who was better or who played the longest for the team; it’s simply which player you like more, whether rational or not.

Poll Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 1 Derrick Favors

Jarron Collins vote view results 98% Derrick Favors (621 votes)

1% Jarron Collins (10 votes) 631 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 2 Sundiata Gaines

Kyrylo Fesenko vote view results 45% Sundiata Gaines (273 votes)

54% Kyrylo Fesenko (333 votes) 606 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 3 Jeremy Evans

Royce O’Neale vote view results 39% Jeremy Evans (251 votes)

60% Royce O’Neale (387 votes) 638 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 4 Paul Millsap

Bryon Russell vote view results 64% Paul Millsap (410 votes)

35% Bryon Russell (224 votes) 634 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 5 Kyle Korver

David Benoit vote view results 84% Kyle Korver (532 votes)

15% David Benoit (94 votes) 626 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 6 Matt Harpring

Dante Exum vote view results 77% Matt Harpring (486 votes)

22% Dante Exum (145 votes) 631 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 7 Trevor Booker

Greg Ostertag vote view results 61% Trevor Booker (384 votes)

38% Greg Ostertag (241 votes) 625 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 8 Wesley Matthews

Joe Johnson vote view results 45% Wesley Matthews (281 votes)

54% Joe Johnson (335 votes) 616 votes total Vote Now

Get your votes in, and stay tuned for the second half of round one next week.