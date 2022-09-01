 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Utah Jazz fan-favorite bracket: round one, part one

A fan vote to determine the ultimate fan-favorite Utah Jazz player

By Calvin Chappell
Utah Jazz v Washington Wizards Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Over the years, the Utah Jazz faithful have taken to many different players. From the Hall of Fame greats to the undrafted third-stringers, Jazz fans always pick their favorites. Usually, fan interactions, on-court hustle, and a relatable personality are the attributes that drive such fan affection.

Rules

My goal is to determine an ultimate fan favorite. For this exercise, I’ve set a few rules for who qualifies. These rules are meant to remove the star players so we can determine who is a fan favorite, not the best player. So while this undoubtedly disqualifies some fan favorites, it should give us an idea of who won the fanbase over with more than just their on-court effectiveness. We already know that John Stockton is beloved. We don’t need a poll to tell us that the fans love Rudy Gobert and Andrei Kirilenko. This exercise is for the players we love regardless of their talent level.

  • They cannot be a Hall of Fame player
  • They cannot have been an All-Star with the Jazz
  • They cannot have their jersey retired for the Jazz

Full Bracket

There are 32 players in this bracket, and today we’ll vote on just the top half of the first round or the first eight matchups. For your vote, choose your favorite of the two players. This isn’t a question of who was better or who played the longest for the team; it’s simply which player you like more, whether rational or not.

Poll

Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 1

view results
  • 98%
    Derrick Favors
    (621 votes)
  • 1%
    Jarron Collins
    (10 votes)
631 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 2

view results
  • 45%
    Sundiata Gaines
    (273 votes)
  • 54%
    Kyrylo Fesenko
    (333 votes)
606 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 3

view results
  • 39%
    Jeremy Evans
    (251 votes)
  • 60%
    Royce O’Neale
    (387 votes)
638 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 4

view results
  • 64%
    Paul Millsap
    (410 votes)
  • 35%
    Bryon Russell
    (224 votes)
634 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 5

view results
  • 84%
    Kyle Korver
    (532 votes)
  • 15%
    David Benoit
    (94 votes)
626 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 6

view results
  • 77%
    Matt Harpring
    (486 votes)
  • 22%
    Dante Exum
    (145 votes)
631 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 7

view results
  • 61%
    Trevor Booker
    (384 votes)
  • 38%
    Greg Ostertag
    (241 votes)
625 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Fan-Favorite Bracket, Round 1, Matchup 8

view results
  • 45%
    Wesley Matthews
    (281 votes)
  • 54%
    Joe Johnson
    (335 votes)
616 votes total Vote Now

Get your votes in, and stay tuned for the second half of round one next week.

