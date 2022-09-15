Utah Jazz fan favorite bracket: round two

In measured music, the downbeat is the first impulse that can be heard in the beginning. It is the strongest part of the rhythm. At SLC Dunk, The Downbeat is the first story of the weekday. It's to jump start your Jazz fandom before work, school, or a long day watching the kids.

Over the years, the Utah Jazz faithful have taken to many different players. From the Hall of Fame greats to the undrafted third-stringers, Jazz fans always pick their favorites. Usually, fan interactions, on-court hustle, and a relatable personality are the attributes that drive such fan affection.

Rules

My goal is to determine an ultimate fan favorite. For this exercise, I’ve set a few rules for who qualifies. These rules are meant to remove the star players so we can determine who is a fan favorite, not the best player. So while this undoubtedly disqualifies some fan favorites, it should give us an idea of who won the fanbase over with more than just their on-court effectiveness. We already know that John Stockton is beloved. We don’t need a poll to tell us that the fans love Rudy Gobert and Andrei Kirilenko. This exercise is for the players we love regardless of their talent level.

They cannot be a Hall of Fame player

They cannot have been an All-Star with the Jazz

They cannot have their jersey retired for the Jazz

Full Bracket

16 players remain from the original 32. The entire second round of voting will be held in this piece, and the subsequent rounds will come weekly. For your vote, choose your favorite of the two players. This isn’t a question of who was better or who played the longest for the team; it’s simply which player you like more, whether rational or not.

Poll Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 2, Matchup1 Derrick Favors

Kyrylo Fesenko vote view results 91% Derrick Favors (276 votes)

8% Kyrylo Fesenko (25 votes) 301 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 2, Matchup 2 Royce O’Neale

Paul Millsap vote view results 25% Royce O’Neale (79 votes)

74% Paul Millsap (226 votes) 305 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 2, Matchup 3 Kyle Korver

Matt Harpring vote view results 55% Kyle Korver (168 votes)

44% Matt Harpring (137 votes) 305 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 2, Matchup 4 Trevor Booker

Joe Johnson vote view results 64% Trevor Booker (198 votes)

35% Joe Johnson (108 votes) 306 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 2, Matchup 5 Joe Ingles

Ronnie Brewer vote view results 95% Joe Ingles (296 votes)

4% Ronnie Brewer (15 votes) 311 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 2, Matchup 6 Jae Crowder

Bojan Bogdanovic vote view results 33% Jae Crowder (100 votes)

66% Bojan Bogdanovic (203 votes) 303 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 2, Matchup 7 Thurl Bailey

Ronnie Price vote view results 80% Thurl Bailey (242 votes)

19% Ronnie Price (57 votes) 299 votes total Vote Now