Utah Jazz fan favorite bracket: round one, part two

Over the years, the Utah Jazz faithful have taken to many different players. From the Hall of Fame greats to the undrafted third-stringers, Jazz fans always pick their favorites. Usually, fan interactions, on-court hustle, and a relatable personality are the attributes that drive such fan affection.
Rules
My goal is to determine an ultimate fan favorite. For this exercise, I’ve set a few rules for who qualifies. These rules are meant to remove the star players so we can determine who is a fan favorite, not the best player. So while this undoubtedly disqualifies some fan favorites, it should give us an idea of who won the fanbase over with more than just their on-court effectiveness. We already know that John Stockton is beloved. We don’t need a poll to tell us that the fans love Rudy Gobert and Andrei Kirilenko. This exercise is for the players we love regardless of their talent level.
- They cannot be a Hall of Fame player
- They cannot have been an All-Star with the Jazz
- They cannot have their jersey retired for the Jazz
Full Bracket
There are 32 players in this bracket, and today we’ll vote on just the bottom half of the first round or the first eight matchups. For your vote, choose your favorite of the two players. This isn’t a question of who was better or who played the longest for the team; it’s simply which player you like more, whether rational or not.
Poll
Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 9
-
96%
Joe Ingles
-
3%
Raja Bell
Poll
Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 10
-
75%
Ronnie Brewer
-
24%
Donyell Marshall
Poll
Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 11
-
77%
Jae Crowder
-
22%
Jeff Malone
Poll
Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 12
-
75%
Bojan Bogdanovic
-
24%
Georges Niang
Poll
Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 13
-
87%
Thurl Bailey
-
12%
Blue Edwards
Poll
Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 14
-
64%
Ronnie Price
-
35%
CJ Miles
Poll
Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 15
-
73%
Ricky Rubio
-
26%
Alec Burks
Poll
Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 16
-
86%
Jordan Clarkson
-
13%
DeMarre Carroll
Get your votes in, and stay tuned for the second round next week.
