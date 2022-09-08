 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Utah Jazz fan favorite bracket: round one, part two

By Calvin Chappell
Cleveland Cavaliers v Utah Jazz Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Over the years, the Utah Jazz faithful have taken to many different players. From the Hall of Fame greats to the undrafted third-stringers, Jazz fans always pick their favorites. Usually, fan interactions, on-court hustle, and a relatable personality are the attributes that drive such fan affection.

Rules

My goal is to determine an ultimate fan favorite. For this exercise, I’ve set a few rules for who qualifies. These rules are meant to remove the star players so we can determine who is a fan favorite, not the best player. So while this undoubtedly disqualifies some fan favorites, it should give us an idea of who won the fanbase over with more than just their on-court effectiveness. We already know that John Stockton is beloved. We don’t need a poll to tell us that the fans love Rudy Gobert and Andrei Kirilenko. This exercise is for the players we love regardless of their talent level.

  • They cannot be a Hall of Fame player
  • They cannot have been an All-Star with the Jazz
  • They cannot have their jersey retired for the Jazz

Full Bracket

There are 32 players in this bracket, and today we’ll vote on just the bottom half of the first round or the first eight matchups. For your vote, choose your favorite of the two players. This isn’t a question of who was better or who played the longest for the team; it’s simply which player you like more, whether rational or not.

Poll

Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 9

view results
  • 96%
    Joe Ingles
    (535 votes)
  • 3%
    Raja Bell
    (19 votes)
554 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 10

view results
  • 75%
    Ronnie Brewer
    (398 votes)
  • 24%
    Donyell Marshall
    (129 votes)
527 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 11

view results
  • 77%
    Jae Crowder
    (417 votes)
  • 22%
    Jeff Malone
    (121 votes)
538 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 12

view results
  • 75%
    Bojan Bogdanovic
    (411 votes)
  • 24%
    Georges Niang
    (132 votes)
543 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 13

view results
  • 87%
    Thurl Bailey
    (469 votes)
  • 12%
    Blue Edwards
    (65 votes)
534 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 14

view results
  • 64%
    Ronnie Price
    (338 votes)
  • 35%
    CJ Miles
    (187 votes)
525 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 15

view results
  • 73%
    Ricky Rubio
    (402 votes)
  • 26%
    Alec Burks
    (144 votes)
546 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 16

view results
  • 86%
    Jordan Clarkson
    (474 votes)
  • 13%
    DeMarre Carroll
    (75 votes)
549 votes total Vote Now

Get your votes in, and stay tuned for the second round next week.

