Utah Jazz fan favorite bracket: round one, part two

In measured music, the downbeat is the first impulse that can be heard in the beginning. It is the strongest part of the rhythm. At SLC Dunk, The Downbeat is the first story of the weekday. It's to jump start your Jazz fandom before work, school, or a long day watching the kids.

Over the years, the Utah Jazz faithful have taken to many different players. From the Hall of Fame greats to the undrafted third-stringers, Jazz fans always pick their favorites. Usually, fan interactions, on-court hustle, and a relatable personality are the attributes that drive such fan affection.

Rules

My goal is to determine an ultimate fan favorite. For this exercise, I’ve set a few rules for who qualifies. These rules are meant to remove the star players so we can determine who is a fan favorite, not the best player. So while this undoubtedly disqualifies some fan favorites, it should give us an idea of who won the fanbase over with more than just their on-court effectiveness. We already know that John Stockton is beloved. We don’t need a poll to tell us that the fans love Rudy Gobert and Andrei Kirilenko. This exercise is for the players we love regardless of their talent level.

They cannot be a Hall of Fame player

They cannot have been an All-Star with the Jazz

They cannot have their jersey retired for the Jazz

Full Bracket

There are 32 players in this bracket, and today we’ll vote on just the bottom half of the first round or the first eight matchups. For your vote, choose your favorite of the two players. This isn’t a question of who was better or who played the longest for the team; it’s simply which player you like more, whether rational or not.

Poll Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 9 Joe Ingles

Raja Bell vote view results 96% Joe Ingles (535 votes)

3% Raja Bell (19 votes) 554 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 10 Ronnie Brewer

Donyell Marshall vote view results 75% Ronnie Brewer (398 votes)

24% Donyell Marshall (129 votes) 527 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 11 Jae Crowder

Jeff Malone vote view results 77% Jae Crowder (417 votes)

22% Jeff Malone (121 votes) 538 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 12 Bojan Bogdanovic

Georges Niang vote view results 75% Bojan Bogdanovic (411 votes)

24% Georges Niang (132 votes) 543 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 13 Thurl Bailey

Blue Edwards vote view results 87% Thurl Bailey (469 votes)

12% Blue Edwards (65 votes) 534 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 14 Ronnie Price

CJ Miles vote view results 64% Ronnie Price (338 votes)

35% CJ Miles (187 votes) 525 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 15 Ricky Rubio

Alec Burks vote view results 73% Ricky Rubio (402 votes)

26% Alec Burks (144 votes) 546 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 1, Matchup 16 Jordan Clarkson

DeMarre Carroll vote view results 86% Jordan Clarkson (474 votes)

13% DeMarre Carroll (75 votes) 549 votes total Vote Now

Get your votes in, and stay tuned for the second round next week.