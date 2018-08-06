Could Kevin Durant or LeBron James handle guarding Karl Malone?

In measured music, the downbeat is the first impulse that can be heard in the beginning. It is the strongest part of the rhythm. At SLC Dunk, The Downbeat is the first story of the weekday. It's to jump start your Jazz fandom before work, school, or a long day watching the kids.

This weekend, Chalk the Block visited Riverwoods in Orem. Utah talent was on full display. One couple brought a true masterpiece to the event, drawing a stunning profile of Donovan Mitchell, and showing off what is probably the best chalk handwriting I have ever seen. They must have volunteered to be the “scribe” a lot through grade school and college.

My sister has organized a killer street chalk event down at The Shops at Riverwoods in Orem. Go check it out this weekend #chalktheblock pic.twitter.com/OLRbVcvlMp — Aubrey Reeves (@aub128) August 4, 2018

Shoutout to the artists, Justine and Rod Peterson. You can find their Instagram here. Much respect.

Karl Malone vs Kevin Durant or LeBron James. Who you got?

Karl himself was asked which of the two players he would rather guard, and his response was absolutely perfect. (Pardon Karl’s French.)

Just met Karl Malone. My friend ask him, “Would u rather guard KD or Lebron?” He responded with ,”which one of them would rather guard me I’ll whoop their ass.” — Mack Hinckley (@Mack__hinckley) August 3, 2018

The thought of Karl Malone whooping those two brought back a memory that I had long forgot about. Do you remember that time Karl faced Dennis Rodman? No, not in the 97’ and 98’ NBA Finals. I’m talking about in the WCW.

Man, those were the days, regardless of how serious it was. Imagine if we were able to put Enes Kanter and Derrick Favors into a ring. I would buy tickets to see that.

A Philidelphia 76ers fan tweeted out a photoshopped picture of Donovan Mitchell in a 76ers jersey, and asked Don what his thoughts were. Donovan only had one word for him.

In other news, it would be irresponsible of me to not mention the weekend drama. Donald Trump took to his usual Jr. High strategies and called LeBron James dumb on Twitter. This stirred up a big reaction from fans, players, and others. Donovan Mitchell very reasonably expressed his feelings in response.

A sign of an insecure human being is one who attacks others to make themselves feel better... im just sad that young kids have to see stupid tweets like these and grow up thinking it’s okay... forget everything else Donald your setting a bad example for kids our future https://t.co/eg0MECg8xC — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 4, 2018

For the most part, responses to this tweet were mature and what you would expect. However, there are many of the opinion that Donovan should “stick to sports” and not express his opinions. There is so much wrong with that notion. This is the United States of America. You as a fan are allowed to disregard or disagree with an athlete’s opinion—they are just opinions after all. You should probably get used to that, because athletes are not going to stop this any time soon. Rudy Gobert in particular was not thrilled with some of the response to Donovan’s tweet. On an unrelated tweet, where Donovan was writing about the need to “go through the rain” before you can appreciate the sun, Rudy gave this response:

Donovan , you can't mix basketball and philosophy, please stick to being an athlete https://t.co/YIvPzHoeID — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) August 6, 2018

Rudy blocks the haters on and off the court.

Mychal Lowman and James Hansen discussed this situation briefly on the SLCDunk Podcast, if you want to hear more about this.

Utah Jazz General Manager Dennis Lindsey has finally gotten to take advantage of the offseason. After drafting Grayson Allen, re-signing Derrick Favors, Dante Exum and Raul Neto, and solidifying the training camp roster, he can finally take a week or two to relax. Dennis’ wife, Becky Lindsey, seemed understandably excited herself.

FINALLY, Dennis Lindsey.... a trip with NO on the agenda!! Loved Mexico with the people I love!! @utahjazz pic.twitter.com/05QDm5XZbU — Becky Lindsey (@Bec6916) August 3, 2018

A vacation well deserved for a man that has done so much for this franchise, and for a strong wife who has empowered and enabled her partner to be such an influence for this community.

To send you back into your Monday with a smile, this commercial from a few years back surfaced, and I have to say, it’s pretty great. It stars Mehmet Okur, Kyrylo Fesenko, Andrei Kirilenko, Carlos Boozer, among others.

I forgot about this commercial, this was a fun jazz team pic.twitter.com/ZJ0TNcJniI — Adam (@prodigyJF) August 4, 2018

“Hey, English!”

I can’t write a beat about commercials and not include some of the gold from this past year. Here are some funny commercials and moments from the current squad.