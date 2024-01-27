The Utah Jazz hang on to beat the Charlotte Hornets 134-122

The Utah Jazz just won a road game by double-digits. At one point, they led by 36 points. They never trailed.

That’s good, right?

Well, they were also playing the 10-34 Charlotte Hornets who were without their best player, and Utah lost the second half by 23 points. One might call this a feel-bad win.

Despite the disaster of the second half, the Jazz still had an impressive game. They scored 134 points, made 17 three-pointers, dished out 38 assists (a season-high), and scored 70 points in the paint. This was Utah’s 11th straight game with at least 120 points. The offense has been amazing for the Jazz recently. It’s the defense that causes issues.

Player of the game

Lauri Markkanen continued his All-Star campaign with a massive double-double tonight. He scored 33 points on 18 shots, hit seven threes, and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Markkanen’s excellence was a major factor in building the lead tonight. As is often the case, the team’s inability to get him shots in key moments contributed to the brutal Hornets comeback.

Honorable mentions:

Collin Sexton: 24 points, 13 assists (career high), two steals

John Collins: 20 points (9-13 FG), ten rebounds, two blocks