Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers recap and final score

The Utah Jazz got some tough love with a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Valentine’s Day 126-109. The Lakers toyed with the Jazz for the first half but then broke their hearts in the third quarter as they took control of the game. Utah wasn’t completely dead by the time the 4th quarter arrived, but the Lakers had built enough of a cushion that the Jazz would never get back in the game.

The Jazz got a balanced effort with scoring from all starters. The only problem is that no one could play an ounce of defense. Utah seems to have lost all sense of purpose and pride since a trade deadline that saw three key rotation players traded away. One silver lining is that rookies Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks played significant minutes tonight and both played relatively well. George chipped in 13 points and 7 assists. Utah was led tonight by Collin Sexton with 18 points and 2 assists.

With this win Los Angeles has now won 6 out of their last 7 games as they make their push to avoid the NBA play in tournament this year. Sans LeBron James, the Lakers were led by star Anthony Davis, who had 37 points and 17 rebounds. LA also got a career performance from Rui Hachimura, which included a career high first half.

The Jazz will play their final game before the all-star break this weekend when they host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Los Angeles is now at the all-star break and will have to wait until after all-star weekend to visit the Golden State Warriors. Let’s hope Utah can close out with a win before the break tomorrow, GO JAZZ!!