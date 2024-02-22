Utah Jazz vs Charlotte Hornets recap: Jazz’s 4th quarter slump is too much to overcome

The Utah Jazz lost against the Charlotte Hornets at home for the first time in 18 years. The final score of tonight's game was 115 to 107. Rookie Taylor Hendricks got his first NBA start tonight. He started alongside Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, and John Collins. Additionally, Brice Sensabaugh played rotational level minutes off the bench for the first time this season.

Taylor Hendricks said NOPE pic.twitter.com/Z3mzFzQy1y — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) February 23, 2024

While the Jazz’s defense had some bad moments, the main reason for the loss was failure to create efficient looks on offense. Lauri Markkanen seemed to be rushing his catch and shoot 3’s, as he only shot 5-14 tonight from the field. Markkanen still finished with 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. The Jazz seem to be missing the shooting of Fontecchio, and the shooting and playmaking of Olynyk.

Teams will rarely win games if they shoot 37-87 from the field and 9-39 from 3. Keyonte George had several promising moments, but he needs to continue improving his ability to consistently create good looks for teammates if the Jazz are to turn around this unstable season. If the Jazz continue to not create good looks, then it wouldn’t be surprising if the team wins less than 35 games for the season. Next up, the Utah Jazz host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on the 25th at 6 pm MT.