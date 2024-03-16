Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves recap and final score: Anthony Edwards takes out young Jazz

The young and developing Utah Jazz didn’t have enough to stop Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves and lost 119-100.

Anthony Edwards was asked to carry a big load with Rudy Gobert and Karl Anthony-Towns both out and carry them he did. For the game Edwards scored 31 points with 10 rebounds and 5 assists. Every time the Jazz would make a run, Edwards had an answer and would crush any hope of a comeback.

The other player that had a big night for the Wolves was former Jazzman, Mike Conley. Conley received a nice ovation from the crowd and then tore the fans hearts out.

Mike Conley gets a thunderous standing ovation on his return to Utah — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 17, 2024

Conley was an incredibly efficient 8/12 from the field and shot 5/8 from three. He ended with 25 points in front of his former team, showing why he was such a nice piece on his former team.

It was a much more impressive performance for Utah than the score might tell you. The Jazz ran out of gas about halfway through the 4th quarter but were definitely in this game up until then. They were tied at halftime and up by 8 at one point.

Keyonte George showed more flashes in the first half but looked gassed by the end of the game. It’s a clear reason why his numbers were rough in this one. But even on a rough night, George put up 18 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists. It’s a good reminder that running the point in the NBA is an exhausting task and especially brutal for a rookie. Going up against the #1 defense in the NBA, even if they don’t have Rudy Gobert, on the back end of a back-to-back is a huge ask. But this will be a great experience for the rookie as he continues his inaugural season.

The Jazz also had interesting nights from Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh. Sensabaugh had another tough night shooting the three but is showing some nice flashes with his mid-range game. The thing Sensabaugh needs to work on is his ball handling. Multiple times this game the Wolves were able to knock the ball away, or he’d just lose the ball in traffic. He’ll need to hone that handle as time passes, which will be a huge boon to his game. Hendricks had another double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Hendricks is really showing a knack for rebounding the ball, even in traffic, and it’s a great sign for his future. I don’t know if anyone expected him to be an elite rebounder in the draft, but it’s looking like he’s just that. Combine that with his flashes on the defensive end and you have the makings of a nice player for Utah.

A few other notes of interest.

Walker Kessler started and had a promising night! For the most part, Kessler impacted the game in subtle, nice ways. Sure, he had a few miscues, but every player does. But tonight, he had 2 offensive rebounds and impacted the game defensively multiple times. He had plays where he screened off players inside, giving open lanes to Collin Sexton. Right now, the most important thing for Kessler is to build confidence. Hopefully, tonight was a step in the right direction for him.

Collin Sexton came off the bench in this one. It was a wrinkle that might get forgotten but it did make you wonder if that’s what the Jazz want for him long term? For the game Sexton still had starter minutes with 30:36 and scored 22 points with 10 assists on good efficiency. That type of play is a huge deal for Sexton and the Jazz and shows why he can be a nice player for them going forward in that role.

One final thing, we got to see Jason Preston again! Preston is doing a great job of showing why he gets so many assists in the G-League. Tonight he had 5 assists in just 12 minutes and so many of them are him making the quick, smart play. The ball never sticks with him and you can see how he can become a nice piece for the Jazz going forward. For the night he had 2 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds in just 12:46 on the floor.