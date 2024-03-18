Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves recap: Markkanen’s return spoiled by the Wolves

The Utah Jazz fall short vs the Minnesota Timberwolves. Collin Sexton led the Jazz in points (24) and minutes (37) despite coming off the bench for the 2nd time in a row. Lauri Markkanen contributed 22 points and Keyonte George scored 15 points. Anthony Edwards, who scored 32 points, led the way for the Wolves.

The Jazz shot alright (0.464/0.438/0.857) but committed 17 turnovers, which is the main reason why the Jazz only scored 104 points. Markkanen and George had 6 turnovers, Sexton had 4 turnovers. The Jazz led by 12 after their hot first quarter but lost the remaining 3 quarters. The Jazz’s offense sputtered against the Gobertless Wolves on Saturday as well. Worth noting that Jordan Clarkson missed both games against the Wolves. While Clarkson has had a bad year, the Jazz desperately need a lead guard who can create well. Clarkson still fits that role better than anyone else on the team (a big reason why the Jazz are mediocre). Will the Jazz’s offensive woes continue to finish the season or will they bounce back to their scoring ways?