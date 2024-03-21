Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks recap and final score: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving smash the Jazz

The Utah Jazz suffered another demoralizing defeat Thursday night, this time at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Utah made a run at it in the second half but ultimately ran out of steam. Dallas has now won seven of their last 8 games and Utah has now lost 8 of their last 10 and are just 3-15 since the all-star break.

Dallas started this game kind of flat and it looked like Utah was going to be able to play with them and make this a game. But after a big second quarter by Luka Doncic, the Mavericks stretched the lead to 11 points by halftime and were never really in danger after that. Dallas only shot a paltry 31% from the three-point line but they had few turnovers and were able to overwhelm the Jazz for most of the night by getting easy transition points. Dallas was led by none other than Luka Doncic, who nearly had a triple double with 34 points 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

The young Jazz team struggled once again on the defensive end, but the story of this game was unforced turnovers. 18 total miscues in this game and several of them came just as the Jazz were trying to go on a run, killing whatever momentum they may have had at the time. The Jazz also had miserable shooting night by going just 4/30 from the three-point arc and 46% from the field overall. There are not a lot of silver linings to take from a game like this, except maybe the fact that they didn’t get blown out by 50 points like they did the first time they visited the Mavericks this season.

This losing stretch has been hard to endure for many Jazz fans, but the lessons that this youthful team is learning now will hopefully turn into building blocks for a more successful future. The silver lining to the situation is that the young players are getting a lot of good opportunities to learn and grow. That growth will continue as the Jazz will finish their three-game road trip with a visit to the red-hot Houston Rockets on Saturday while Dallas will have a few days rest before embarking on a five game road trip starting at Utah on Monday.