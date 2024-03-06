Brice Sensabaugh has a career game in a close loss vs. the Bulls

The Utah Jazz are incredibly shorthanded, missing Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Keyonte George, and Taylor Hendricks. In their absence, rookie Brice Sensabaugh got his first career start. Sensabaugh didn’t disappoint. He finished the game with career-highs in points, rebounds, field goals, three-pointers, and free throws.

Veterans John Collins and Collin Sexton led the Jazz throughout the close game. “John the Baptist” had a game full of highlight dunks. Sexton continued his consistent scoring, which he’s shown all season.

John the Baptist showing out on a Wednesday pic.twitter.com/LIIdVzmDot — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 7, 2024

The Jazz and Bulls fought all game. Chicago had built itself a lead, but Utah came storming back in the fourth quarter to tie it up. Jordan Clarkson, Brice Sensabaugh, and Kris Dunn pushed the tempo and helped the Jazz have a shot at the end.

SLAPPED THE BACKBOARD SO YOU KNOW IT'S REAL ‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/iba5nTqhib — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 7, 2024

An altercation in the final minute gave Utah an extra free throw which gave them a chance to win it at the buzzer. Collin Sexton had a wide-open corner three but couldn’t get it to fall, and the Jazz lost 119-117.

Player of the game

John Collins had one of his best games for the Jazz with 25 points, 14 rebounds, and two blocks. He shot 11-20 from the field and was a steadying veteran presence for this young team.

Honorable mentions: