Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets recap and final score: Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh shine in loss

The Denver Nuggets threw some serious haymakers on the Utah Jazz early. They weren’t able to come back and lost 142-121. Jamal Murray and the Nuggets shot 70% from three in the first quarter and created a 30+ point lead in the first half that tested the Jazz’s resolve. Luckily for Utah, their young guns showed they had the pride to fight back, and they did. The Jazz, behind the hot shooting of Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh, cut the 30+ point lead to the low teens and forced the Nuggets to bring Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray back into the game.

Moral victories don’t count for anything in the standings if you’re looking to make the playoffs, but they mean everything for a team looking to improve its draft position and test their rookies. Keyonte George was fantastic scoring in this one with 29 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists while shooting 10/17 from the field and 5/8 from three. George is getting more and more comfortable every night. He had some rough turnovers early in this one, which he’ll need to learn from, but the skillset is very apparent. George is showing he’s a pullup three threat every night with the ability to drive and score or kick it out. He also has great touch in the paint making him a legitimate three level scorer. Over time George is going to continue to improve on what is already an impressive combo of talent and skill. His future is as bright as he wants to make it.

Brice Sensabaugh has now started two games with the injury to Lauri Markkanen and he’s shown that he’s an NBA player. Sensabaugh had 16 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals while shooting 7/11 from the field. He missed all three of his threes tonight which means he only missed one shot tonight inside the arc. Sensabaugh has shown a real ability to score in a variety of ways. Like George, Sensabaugh has already proven his three-point shooting but he’s also showing his bag in the mid range. Sensabaugh is showing that the Jazz likely hit on all three of their picks in the last draft. If he can be a guy that can score in a variety of ways makes him a real weapon for Utah. What’s maybe more surprising is Sensabaugh has looked really competent defensively, if not good, in his short time getting minutes for Utah. Considering the Jazz lost by 20, Sensabaugh having a +4 as a rookie says a lot about what he did as well on the defensive end.

Outside of John Collins, who continues to show what a solid pickup he was at center, the Jazz veterans really let them down. Collin KSexton was 6/17 from the field, Kris Dunn had a lot of zeros across the board, and Jordan Clarkson was a -29 for the game. Yes, the Jazz were missing Lauri Markkanen and Taylor Hendricks, but the other veterans on this team don’t appear to be the type that will take this team far in the future.