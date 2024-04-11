The Utah Jazz broke their 13-game losing streak with a 124-121 win over Houston

The Utah Jazz season is indeed still ongoing. Tonight, they hosted the Houston Rockets in Salt Lake City. The Jazz rotation consisted of three rookies, four minimum-contract players, two two-way players, and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Despite the blatant tanking Utah has been doing, they still ended their home record this season above .500 at 21-20.

The Rockets jumped out to an early lead, winning the first quarter by ten points. Fred VanVleet, who scored 42 points on the night, led the way for Houston. The Jazz seemed to be outmatched, but they kept battling back. Utah had seven players in double-figures and got contributions from various unlikely sources. Kenneth Lofton Jr., who has been dominating the G-League with the Salt Lake City Stars, stepped up tonight with an impressive 14 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Luka Samanic scored a season-high 22 points. Omer Yurtseven, Johnny Juzang, and Darius Bazely all chipped in with efficient scoring.

Utah’s three rookies all had big moments. Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh broke out of shooting slumps and had big scoring nights. They combined for 37 points and six three-pointers. Both still had rookie moments, but that’s the expectation given the situation. Taylor Hendricks continued to show his defensive potential with three steals and a block in only 19 minutes.

The fourth quarter was pure chaos, as the Jazz had opportunities to put the game away but couldn’t quite get it done. Even down to the last possession, Utah turned it over and gave Vanvleet a chance to tie the game, but the three missed, and Lofton sealed the game at the free throw line.

Player of the Game

Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored 14 points on seven shots and added nine rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block. He was everywhere. Lofton has dominated the G-League since he was drafted and has always put up numbers in the NBA when given the opportunity. Tonight was yet another example. I firmly believe that Lofton is an NBA rotation player.

Honorable mentions:

Keyonte George: 20 points, five assists, two steals

Luka Samanic: 22 points, six rebounds

Brice Sensabaugh: 17 points, 4-9 3P, six rebounds

Talen Horton-Tucker: 16 points, five rebounds, five assists