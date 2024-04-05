Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers recap and final score: Jazz rookies get benched

It was a tough game for the Utah Jazz, but especially the first quarter, which saw the Jazz get crushed early. The Los Angeles Clippers dominated the Jazz in every facet to start the game and never looked back winning 131-102.

The first quarter was so bad that Will Hardy benched Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh and they didn’t come back till the third quarter. Here’s the quote from Hardy after the game.

Will Hardy: "There are a lot of different methods to teach. There are a lot of different methods to hold people accountable. We've cycled through a bunch of those methods and sometimes minutes are the only thing that will reveal to you what needs to be done." — Ryan Miller (@millerjryan) April 6, 2024

A lot of shots weren’t falling for the young team, but the defense was especially bad as well as the turnovers.

It’s been a rough time for this Jazz team, who is now on a league-leading 11-game losing streak. The Jazz are happy with the outcome, but I’m sure they’d like to see improvement in the process. The rookies have shown flashes in this losing streak, but Utah has a league-worst defense right now.

That’s the catch-22 the Jazz find themselves in. They want to improve their draft positioning, but I’m sure Will Hardy would like to see the execution of what they’re trying to do get better. It’s not something that really has an answer, and we may not have an answer to this next season either. Utah has cap space next season to use on Lauri Markkanen potentially, but this team needs way more talent than just Markkanen. Maybe they see enough improvement from their rookies this season to potentially make some winning transactions in free agency and trade. Still, if tonight was any indication, that’s farther off than they probably expected.