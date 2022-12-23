 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Recreating John Stockton’s “The Shot” Tecmo Style

This Christmas I wanted to give everyone a recreation of my favorite Jazz memory

By James Hansen
/ new

Merry Christmas, Jazz fans!

On this video I wanted to recreate my favorite Utah Jazz moment and this one was easy. It’s John Stockton’s “The Shot” versus the Houston Rockets in the 1996-97 Western Conference Finals.

Game Recap

Jazz pull away late to beat the Wizards

Utah Jazz Trade Rumors

Utah Jazz are in contract discussions with Jordan Clarkson

The Downbeat

A deep dive on Lauri Markkanen’s All-Star chances

Loading comments...