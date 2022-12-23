Recreating John Stockton’s “The Shot” Tecmo Style

Merry Christmas, Jazz fans!
On this video I wanted to recreate my favorite Utah Jazz moment and this one was easy. It’s John Stockton’s “The Shot” versus the Houston Rockets in the 1996-97 Western Conference Finals.
This Christmas I wanted to give everyone a recreation of my favorite Jazz memory
