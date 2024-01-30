 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Walker Kessler and Keyonte George selected for the Rising Stars game

At least two Jazz players will be going to Indiana for All-Star Weekend

By Calvin Chappell
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Clippers Photo by Jay Metzger/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA announced the rosters for the Panini Rising Stars challenge today, and among those rosters were Utah Jazz young stars Walker Kessler and Keyonte George.

This is Kessler’s second time in the Rising Stars challenge. Last year, he competed as a rookie in the Salt Lake City All-Star Weekend; this year, he’ll join the sophomores. Keyonte George was one of the 11 rookies selected this season.

The full roster includes many up-and-coming stars, including Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Paolo Banchero, and many more.

Kessler is averaging 8.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game in only 23.5 minutes. He’s third in the NBA in blocks per game, and 1st in blocks per minute. George is averaging 11 points and 4.3 assists per game. He leads all rookies in assists.

The Panini Rising Stars challenge will take place on Friday, February 16th at 7 pm MT.

