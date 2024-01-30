Walker Kessler and Keyonte George selected for the Rising Stars game

The NBA announced the rosters for the Panini Rising Stars challenge today, and among those rosters were Utah Jazz young stars Walker Kessler and Keyonte George.

Earning his 2nd #PaniniRisingStars selection... Walker Kessler of the @utahjazz!@WalkerKessler13 was drafted as the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Auburn.



— #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 30, 2024

This is Kessler’s second time in the Rising Stars challenge. Last year, he competed as a rookie in the Salt Lake City All-Star Weekend; this year, he’ll join the sophomores. Keyonte George was one of the 11 rookies selected this season.

Earning his 1st #PaniniRisingStars selection... Keyonte George of the @utahjazz!@keyonte1george was drafted as the 16th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Baylor.



— #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 30, 2024

The full roster includes many up-and-coming stars, including Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Paolo Banchero, and many more.

The 2024 #PaniniRisingStars Player Pool!



NBA Rookies and Sophomores will be drafted onto three teams on Tuesday, Feb. 6 (4:00pm/et, NBA App), with NBA G League Players to comprise the fourth team. The four seven-player teams will compete in the mini tournament on Friday, Feb. 16… — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024

Kessler is averaging 8.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game in only 23.5 minutes. He’s third in the NBA in blocks per game, and 1st in blocks per minute. George is averaging 11 points and 4.3 assists per game. He leads all rookies in assists.

The Panini Rising Stars challenge will take place on Friday, February 16th at 7 pm MT.