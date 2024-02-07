BREAKING: Simone Fontecchio traded to the Detroit Pistons for Kevin Knox and a 2024 2nd-round pick

The Utah Jazz have begun their trade deadline moves by sending Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons for a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Utah Jazz are trading Simone Fonteccio to the Detroit Pistons for a 2024 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2024

The Jazz will also receive forward Kevin Knox and the draft rights to Gabriele Procida. The pick is via the Washington Wizards, per Adrian Wojnarowski. That means it’s likely going to be a pick in the thirties.

Fontecchio played 102 games for the Utah Jazz and started 40 of them. He has been an important piece of this year’s team. He is averaging 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and shooting 39% from three. He’s become known as a legitimate 3&D role player after the Jazz picked him up from Italy last season. We wish him the best in Detroit.

Simone Fontecchio with a game-winning dunk to beat Golden State Warriors!



— BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) December 8, 2022

Gabriele Procida was the Piston’s second-round pick in 2022. He’s a 21-year-old 6’7” forward from Italy. This season he is averaging 8.7 points per game for Berlin in the Euroleague.

Knox has played 31 games for the Pistons this year, averaging 7.2 points per game. He was a hyped prospect for the Knicks in his rookie season but has since fallen to the end of the rotation for four teams he’s been on.

This move could be seen as a way for the Jazz to clear minutes for rookie Taylor Hendricks to join the main rotation. It also could be the first of a few moves. Keep checking SLC Dunk for more news as the day progresses.