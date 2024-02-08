Utah Jazz trade deadline wrap-up

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone. The Utah Jazz were involved in two trades and a whole lot of rumors. With so many moving parts, it can be hard to follow exactly what has happened, so let’s recap.

Trade 1: Simone Fontecchio to Detroit

We have acquired forward Kevin Knox II, a future second round draft pick, and the draft rights to Gabriele Procida (36th overall in 2022) in a trade, sending forward Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons.https://t.co/NZ2DLHtwUT — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 8, 2024

Detroit Pistons receive: Simone Fontecchio

Utah Jazz receive: 2024 2nd-round pick, Kevin Knox II, draft rights to Gabriele Procida.

Notes: The pick is the most favorable between the Grizzlies’ and the Wizards’ 2024 2nd rounders, which will likely end up being Washington’s. That pick is currently slated at number 32 overall.

Trade 2: Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji to Toronto

The Utah Jazz are finalizing a trade to send C Kelly Olynyk and guard Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors for Kira Lewis, Otto Porter and a 2024 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/H14MTbDi3U — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Toronto Raptors receive: Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji

Utah Jazz receive: 2024 1st-round pick, Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis Jr.

Notes: The pick is the least favorable between OKC, LAC, HOU, and Utah’s own pick. It will likely end up being the Thunder’s or Clippers’. The pick is currently slated for 28th overall.

Deals that didn’t happen

Jordan Clarkson was the center of many trade talks but wasn’t moved. The New York Knicks were reportedly trying to trade for him, but the asking price was too high, and they were able to obtain Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic instead.

Jordan Clarkson is likely staying with the Utah Jazz through the trade deadline, League Sources tell The Athletic — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) February 8, 2024

Clarkson’s contract declines dramatically as soon as the summer hits, so many of his suitors likely decided it would be better to wait until then to make trades for him.

Other Utah Jazz players believed to be available but remain with the team include John Collins, Kris Dunn, and Talen Horton Tucker. Dunn’s name was reportedly involved in trade talks, but no interest for Collins or Horton-Tucker has been made public.

Overall Recap

Utah Jazz sent: Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk, and Simone Fontecchio.

Utah Jazz received: 2024 1st-round pick (currently 28th), 2024 2nd-round pick (currently 32nd), Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis Jr., Kevin Knox, and draft rights to Gabriele Procida.

Notes: