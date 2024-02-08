 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Utah Jazz trade deadline wrap-up

Utah made two trades. What happens next?

By Calvin Chappell
/ new
Utah Jazz Open Scrimmage Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone. The Utah Jazz were involved in two trades and a whole lot of rumors. With so many moving parts, it can be hard to follow exactly what has happened, so let’s recap.

Trade 1: Simone Fontecchio to Detroit

Detroit Pistons receive: Simone Fontecchio

Utah Jazz receive: 2024 2nd-round pick, Kevin Knox II, draft rights to Gabriele Procida.

Notes: The pick is the most favorable between the Grizzlies’ and the Wizards’ 2024 2nd rounders, which will likely end up being Washington’s. That pick is currently slated at number 32 overall.

Trade 2: Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji to Toronto

Toronto Raptors receive: Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji

Utah Jazz receive: 2024 1st-round pick, Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis Jr.

Notes: The pick is the least favorable between OKC, LAC, HOU, and Utah’s own pick. It will likely end up being the Thunder’s or Clippers’. The pick is currently slated for 28th overall.

Deals that didn’t happen

Jordan Clarkson was the center of many trade talks but wasn’t moved. The New York Knicks were reportedly trying to trade for him, but the asking price was too high, and they were able to obtain Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic instead.

Clarkson’s contract declines dramatically as soon as the summer hits, so many of his suitors likely decided it would be better to wait until then to make trades for him.

Other Utah Jazz players believed to be available but remain with the team include John Collins, Kris Dunn, and Talen Horton Tucker. Dunn’s name was reportedly involved in trade talks, but no interest for Collins or Horton-Tucker has been made public.

Overall Recap

Utah Jazz sent: Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk, and Simone Fontecchio.

Utah Jazz received: 2024 1st-round pick (currently 28th), 2024 2nd-round pick (currently 32nd), Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis Jr., Kevin Knox, and draft rights to Gabriele Procida.

Notes:

  • The Jazz now own 13 1st-round picks between 2024-2029, ten of which are unprotected. They also have three 1st-round pick swaps in that time.
  • All three players that the Jazz acquired are on expiring contracts.
  • Lewis Jr. will be a restricted free agent after this season, and Porter Jr. and Knox II will be unrestricted.
  • Utah has nine players on the books for the 2024-25 season, seven for 2025-26, and three for 2026-27.

More From SLC Dunk

Loading comments...