Utah Jazz waive Kevin Knox

The Utah Jazz have waived small forward Kevin Knox II. He was involved in the trade that sent Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons.

We have waived forward Kevin Knox II.https://t.co/ETentMl4Sa — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 9, 2024

Knox is in his sixth NBA season and hasn’t lived up to the potential many believed he had during his rookie season. He has career averages of 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game and shoots 39% from the field and 34% from three.

Ultimately, Knox was just used as a matching salary to complete the trade that netted the Jazz an early 2nd-round pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA draft and the rights to Gabriele Procida.

The Utah Jazz now have 14 players on the roster and three two-way players. With that open roster spot, they could look for another free-agent pickup. In recent years, the Jazz have picked up Kris Dunn and Simone Fontecchio as free agents.