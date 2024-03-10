Utah Jazz Tankwatch 2024: Latest rumors, news, updates

3/10/2024

It’s that time of year again! The Utah Jazz are looking to improve their draft positioning and are doing a good job of it lately. Having lost 8 of their last 10, the Jazz are working their way higher in the draft standings to add another player from the lottery to the team. As we near NBA lottery night and the NBA draft we’ll post updates here if anything relevant happens!

For our first update, the Utah Jazz didn’t play tonight and had a very successful evening improving their draft position! The Houston Rockets beat the Sacramento Kings but lost Alperen Sengun to injury. This might make them lose more games as the season goes along if Sengun is out longterm. We’ll see what updates come but it doesn’t look great.

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun will undergo an MRI on both his right knee and ankle on Monday, sources tell ESPN. He was carted off floor late in Rockets’ victory over Kings tonight. pic.twitter.com/XohZZr9MN4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2024

Obviously, you never like to see any player go down with an injury, so best wishes to Sengun. However, the obvious effect of this is that it hurts Houston. Will they be able to overcome losing their star center? Houston’s pick goes to OKC this year but is top-4 protected, which is very unlikely to happen. They will likely continue to try and improve and develop as a team.

The Atlanta Hawks lost tonight, keeping them close with Utah, but they appear to be a better team since Trae Young went down.

Finally, the Brooklyn Nets won! This is huge and puts them only 2.5 games up on the Jazz. This is a big one to watch because Brooklyn has no incentive to lose, and Utah can definitely pass them up if they continue on their current trajectory.