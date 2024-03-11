The Utah Jazz sign Darius Bazley and Kenneth Lofton Jr to non-guaranteed contracts

The Utah Jazz filled their open roster spots this morning by adding Darius Bazley and Kenny Lofton Jr on non-guaranteed three-year contracts.

Free agent F Darius Bazley is planning to sign a non-guaranteed three-year deal with the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. He’s averaged 21 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for Delaware of G League this season. pic.twitter.com/lA1KpwJrf7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2024

The Utah Jazz originally drafted Bazley in the 2019 draft but immediately traded him as part of the deal that landed Mike Conley in Utah. From there, he was rerouted to Oklahoma City, where he played his first three seasons. Bazley has since struggled to find a spot in the league and has been playing in the G-League this season.

Darius Bazley tonight vs Memphis:



29 Points (career high)

10 Rebounds

2 Assists

11/19 Shooting

3/7 3PT





pic.twitter.com/Qd77Cht6Un — (@Three_Cone) March 14, 2022

Lofton Jr. is an interesting prospect. He undeniably has NBA talent, but his unique size and body type have kept him from getting a real shot in the league. That hasn’t stopped him from dominating the G-League, bullying NBA star draft picks in the Summer League, and making himself known to the league.

Kenny Lofton Jr’s first NBA start



42 Points*

17/25 Shooting

14 Rebounds



* Mosts points by a rookie in franchise history #BigMemphis



pic.twitter.com/QgFpbwfIxF — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 9, 2023

The Utah Jazz had open roster spots after the trade deadline and subsequent waiving of players. These two moves add intriguing prospects to the team and get them on to training camp so the Jazz can get a good look at them. If they prove valuable, the Jazz can guarantee their contracts in the future.