Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn suspended two games

According to the NBA, Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn has been suspended for two games.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/6LW2NVGXJj — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 24, 2024

According to the NBA, Dunn is suspended for two games without pay for his altercation with Jabari Smigh Jr., who was suspended for one game.

Dunn will begin his suspension tomorrow, March 25, when the Jazz face the Dallas Mavericks.

This probably affects the Rockets more than the Jazz. Dunn has been a big part of the Jazz season this year, but as the Jazz have been focusing on developing youth to end the season, winning games has not been the major goal as the Jazz are looking at a long rebuild ahead of them. If anything, this gives the Jazz more reason and opportunity to spread minutes to different players, giving them different looks at what they have to end the season. This likely means that Collin Sexton gets the start again against the Mavericks and in the second game with Dunn out.